Schedule and fares of Vande Matram, air bubble flights to/from US and Canada

Flight update: Evacuation flights and air bubble flights to and from Indian cities.

Preeti Verma Lal
August 11, 2021 / 07:05 PM IST
Representative image.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MCA) has published its schedule of air bubble, evacuation as well as Vande Matram Mission flights for/from various countries:

AIR BUBBLE FLIGHTS (until August 31, 2021):
  • UK: India-London-India
  • Germany: India-Frankfurt-India
  • France: India-Paris-India
  • Japan: India-Narita-India
  • USA flights: India to New York, Chicago, Washington D.C., Newark San Francisco
  • Oman: India-Muscat-India
  • UAE: Flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi
  • Afghanistan: India-Kabul-India
  • Nepal: India-Kathmandu-India
  • Bahrain: India-Bahrain-India
  • Russia: India-Moscow-India
  • Qatar: India-Doha-India
  • Kuwait: India-Kuwait-India
  • Maldives: India-Male-India
  • Sri Lanka: India-Colombo-India

Air India flights between these cities are being operated under Air Bubble arrangement with the respective countries. The schedules for these flights are uploaded in Air India’s system, for ticket sales up to August 31, 2021, and can be booked through the Air India website, Air India offices and travel agents.

INDIA-USA BUBBLE FLIGHT ELIGIBILITY:

According to the revised circular issued by the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the eligibility requirements for India-USA air bubble passengers are:
    • Stranded Indian nationals
    • All Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) and Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) cardholders holding passport of any country, and
    • Foreign nationals (including diplomats) intending to visit India for any purpose (including their dependents on appropriate category of dependent visa) except those on Tourist visa.

INDIA TO USA VANDE MATRAM MISSION FLIGHT FARES

All-inclusive one-way fare on direct flights (currency: INR). Note that flights to the USA also depart from Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi, Bengaluru.
ROUTEECONOMY FAREBUSINESS CLASS FAREFIRST CLASS FARE
Delhi-New York (AI101) Starts at Rs 51,341Starts at Rs 1,38,638Starts at Rs 3,01,038
Mumbai-New York Starts at Rs 52,326Starts at Rs 1,39,622Starts at Rs 3,02,022
Delhi-Washington (AI103)Starts at Rs 51,341Starts at Rs 1,38,638Starts at Rs 3,01,038
Delhi-Chicago (AI127)Starts at Rs 51,341Starts at Rs 1,38,638Starts at Rs 3,01,038
Delhi-San Francisco (AI173)Starts at Rs 51,341Starts at Rs 1,38,638Starts at Rs 3,01,038

INDIA TO CANADA VANDE MATRAM MISSION FLIGHT FARES

All-inclusive one-way fare (currency: INR):
ROUTEECONOMY FAREBUSINESS CLASS FAREFIRST CLASS FARE
Delhi-Toronto (Direct)Starts at Rs 51,130Starts at Rs 1,44,096Starts at Rs 3,05,376
Delhi-Vancouver (Direct)Starts at Rs 51,130Starts at Rs 1,44,096Starts at Rs 3,05,376

USA TO INDIA VANDE MATRAM MISSION FLIGHT FARES

All-inclusive one-way fare (currency: USD @ 75.4 INR per dollar); fares are subject to change in accordance with change in exchange rate.

Direct and stopover flights from New York, Washington, Chicago, San Francisco, Newark are available for Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi. Here’s a quick look at the fares on a few routes:
ROUTEECONOMY FAREBUSINESS CLASS FAREFIRST CLASS FARE
New York-Delhi (Direct, AI102)Starts at $692Starts at $1,862Starts at $4,061
Washington-Delhi (Direct, AI104)Starts at $692Starts at $1,862Starts at $4,062
Chicago-Mumbai (via Delhi, Ai126/AI102)Starts at $694Starts at $1,863Starts at $4,064
San Francisco-Bengaluru (Direct, AI174)Starts at $692Starts at $1,862Starts at $4,061

CANADA TO INDIA VANDE MATRAM MISSION FLIGHT FARES

All-inclusive one-way fare (currency CAD @ 55.7 INR per Canadian dollar), fares are subject to change in accordance with change in exchange rate.
ROUTEECONOMY FAREBUSINESS CLASS FAREFIRST CLASS FARE
Toronto-Delhi (Direct)Starts at CAD 922.9Starts at CAD 2,524.86Starts at CAD 5,524.86
Vancouver-Delhi (Direct)Starts at CAD 922.9Starts at CAD 2,522.86Starts at CAD 5,522.86

EVACUATION FLIGHTS OUT OF INDIA

The government has announced the Vande Matram Mission’s Phase 12 Evacuation Schedule up to October 30, 2021. Here’s the schedule between August 16 and September 15, 2021. A few flights out of Amritsar, Bengaluru, Mumbai might have domestic connections; check the Air India website for details. Note that domestic flights mentioned in schedule are only meant for International connecting passengers departing and arriving on the Air India Evacuation flights. These flights are not meant for domestic passengers.
DATECITIES CONNECTEDCITIES CONNECTED
August 16Delhi-Tel Aviv
August 17Delhi-BangkokChennai-Colombo
August 19Chennai-SingaporeChennai-Colombo
August 22Mumbai-Singapore
August 23Delhi-Tel Aviv
August 24Chennai-Colombo
August 26Chennai-SingaporeChennai-Colombo
August 28Delhi-Colombo
August 29Bengaluru-Singapore
August 30Delhi-Tel Aviv
August 31Chennai-Colombo
September 1Amritsar-Rome
September 2Chennai-SingaporeChennai-Colombo
September 4Delhi-Colombo
September 6Mumbai-Singapore
September 7Chennai-Colombo
September 8Amritsar-Rome
September 9Chennai-SingaporeChennai-Colombo
September 11Delhi-Colombo
September 12Bengaluru-Singapore
September 13Delhi-Tel Aviv
September 14Chennai-Colombo
September 15Amritsar-Rome

EVACUATION FLIGHT FOR INDIA ARRIVAL

Though the government has announced Vande Matram Mission’s Evacuation Schedule of Phase 12 valid up to October 30, 2021, here’s the schedule between August 16 and September 15, 2021.
DATECITIES CONNECTEDCITIES CONNECTED
August 17Bangkok-DelhiTel Aviv-Delhi
August 18Colombo-Chennai
August 19Singapore-Chennai
August 20Hong Kong-DelhiColombo-Chennai
August 21Colombo-Delhi
August 22Singapore-Mumbai
August 24Tel Aviv-Delhi
August 25Colombo-Chennai
August 26Singapore-Chennai
August 27Bangkok-DelhiColombo-Chennai
August 28Colombo-Delhi
August 29Singapore-Bengaluru
August 31Tel Aviv-Delhi
September 1Colombo-Chennai
September 2 Rome-AmritsarSingapore-Chennai
September 3Colombo-Chennai
September 4Colombo-Delhi
September 7Tel Aviv-Delhi
September 8Colombo-Chennai
September 9Rome-Amritsar
September 10Colombo-Chennai
September 11Colombo-Delhi
September 12Singapore-Bengaluru
September 14Tel Aviv-Delhi
September 15Colombo-Chennai
 
Preeti Verma Lal is a Goa-based freelance writer/photographer.
first published: Aug 11, 2021 06:24 pm

