Schedule and fares of Vande Matram, air bubble flights to/from US and Canada

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MCA) has published its schedule of air bubble, evacuation as well as Vande Matram Mission flights for/from various countries:AIR BUBBLE FLIGHTS (until August 31, 2021):
- UK: India-London-India
- Germany: India-Frankfurt-India
- France: India-Paris-India
- Japan: India-Narita-India
- USA flights: India to New York, Chicago, Washington D.C., Newark San Francisco
- Oman: India-Muscat-India
- UAE: Flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi
- Afghanistan: India-Kabul-India
- Nepal: India-Kathmandu-India
- Bahrain: India-Bahrain-India
- Russia: India-Moscow-India
- Qatar: India-Doha-India
- Kuwait: India-Kuwait-India
- Maldives: India-Male-India
- Sri Lanka: India-Colombo-India
Air India flights between these cities are being operated under Air Bubble arrangement with the respective countries. The schedules for these flights are uploaded in Air India’s system, for ticket sales up to August 31, 2021, and can be booked through the Air India website, Air India offices and travel agents.
INDIA-USA BUBBLE FLIGHT ELIGIBILITY:
According to the revised circular issued by the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the eligibility requirements for India-USA air bubble passengers are:
- Stranded Indian nationals
- All Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) and Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) cardholders holding passport of any country, and
- Foreign nationals (including diplomats) intending to visit India for any purpose (including their dependents on appropriate category of dependent visa) except those on Tourist visa.
INDIA TO USA VANDE MATRAM MISSION FLIGHT FARES
All-inclusive one-way fare on direct flights (currency: INR). Note that flights to the USA also depart from Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi, Bengaluru.
|ROUTE
|ECONOMY FARE
|BUSINESS CLASS FARE
|FIRST CLASS FARE
|Delhi-New York (AI101)
|Starts at Rs 51,341
|Starts at Rs 1,38,638
|Starts at Rs 3,01,038
|Mumbai-New York
|Starts at Rs 52,326
|Starts at Rs 1,39,622
|Starts at Rs 3,02,022
|Delhi-Washington (AI103)
|Starts at Rs 51,341
|Starts at Rs 1,38,638
|Starts at Rs 3,01,038
|Delhi-Chicago (AI127)
|Starts at Rs 51,341
|Starts at Rs 1,38,638
|Starts at Rs 3,01,038
|Delhi-San Francisco (AI173)
|Starts at Rs 51,341
|Starts at Rs 1,38,638
|Starts at Rs 3,01,038
INDIA TO CANADA VANDE MATRAM MISSION FLIGHT FARES
All-inclusive one-way fare (currency: INR):
|ROUTE
|ECONOMY FARE
|BUSINESS CLASS FARE
|FIRST CLASS FARE
|Delhi-Toronto (Direct)
|Starts at Rs 51,130
|Starts at Rs 1,44,096
|Starts at Rs 3,05,376
|Delhi-Vancouver (Direct)
|Starts at Rs 51,130
|Starts at Rs 1,44,096
|Starts at Rs 3,05,376
USA TO INDIA VANDE MATRAM MISSION FLIGHT FARES
All-inclusive one-way fare (currency: USD @ 75.4 INR per dollar); fares are subject to change in accordance with change in exchange rate.
Direct and stopover flights from New York, Washington, Chicago, San Francisco, Newark are available for Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi. Here’s a quick look at the fares on a few routes:
|ROUTE
|ECONOMY FARE
|BUSINESS CLASS FARE
|FIRST CLASS FARE
|New York-Delhi (Direct, AI102)
|Starts at $692
|Starts at $1,862
|Starts at $4,061
|Washington-Delhi (Direct, AI104)
|Starts at $692
|Starts at $1,862
|Starts at $4,062
|Chicago-Mumbai (via Delhi, Ai126/AI102)
|Starts at $694
|Starts at $1,863
|Starts at $4,064
|San Francisco-Bengaluru (Direct, AI174)
|Starts at $692
|Starts at $1,862
|Starts at $4,061
CANADA TO INDIA VANDE MATRAM MISSION FLIGHT FARES
All-inclusive one-way fare (currency CAD @ 55.7 INR per Canadian dollar), fares are subject to change in accordance with change in exchange rate.
|ROUTE
|ECONOMY FARE
|BUSINESS CLASS FARE
|FIRST CLASS FARE
|Toronto-Delhi (Direct)
|Starts at CAD 922.9
|Starts at CAD 2,524.86
|Starts at CAD 5,524.86
|Vancouver-Delhi (Direct)
|Starts at CAD 922.9
|Starts at CAD 2,522.86
|Starts at CAD 5,522.86
EVACUATION FLIGHTS OUT OF INDIA
The government has announced the Vande Matram Mission’s Phase 12 Evacuation Schedule up to October 30, 2021. Here’s the schedule between August 16 and September 15, 2021. A few flights out of Amritsar, Bengaluru, Mumbai might have domestic connections; check the Air India website for details. Note that domestic flights mentioned in schedule are only meant for International connecting passengers departing and arriving on the Air India Evacuation flights. These flights are not meant for domestic passengers.
|DATE
|CITIES CONNECTED
|CITIES CONNECTED
|August 16
|Delhi-Tel Aviv
|August 17
|Delhi-Bangkok
|Chennai-Colombo
|August 19
|Chennai-Singapore
|Chennai-Colombo
|August 22
|Mumbai-Singapore
|August 23
|Delhi-Tel Aviv
|August 24
|Chennai-Colombo
|August 26
|Chennai-Singapore
|Chennai-Colombo
|August 28
|Delhi-Colombo
|August 29
|Bengaluru-Singapore
|August 30
|Delhi-Tel Aviv
|August 31
|Chennai-Colombo
|September 1
|Amritsar-Rome
|September 2
|Chennai-Singapore
|Chennai-Colombo
|September 4
|Delhi-Colombo
|September 6
|Mumbai-Singapore
|September 7
|Chennai-Colombo
|September 8
|Amritsar-Rome
|September 9
|Chennai-Singapore
|Chennai-Colombo
|September 11
|Delhi-Colombo
|September 12
|Bengaluru-Singapore
|September 13
|Delhi-Tel Aviv
|September 14
|Chennai-Colombo
|September 15
|Amritsar-Rome
EVACUATION FLIGHT FOR INDIA ARRIVAL
Though the government has announced Vande Matram Mission’s Evacuation Schedule of Phase 12 valid up to October 30, 2021, here’s the schedule between August 16 and September 15, 2021.
|DATE
|CITIES CONNECTED
|CITIES CONNECTED
|August 17
|Bangkok-Delhi
|Tel Aviv-Delhi
|August 18
|Colombo-Chennai
|August 19
|Singapore-Chennai
|August 20
|Hong Kong-Delhi
|Colombo-Chennai
|August 21
|Colombo-Delhi
|August 22
|Singapore-Mumbai
|August 24
|Tel Aviv-Delhi
|August 25
|Colombo-Chennai
|August 26
|Singapore-Chennai
|August 27
|Bangkok-Delhi
|Colombo-Chennai
|August 28
|Colombo-Delhi
|August 29
|Singapore-Bengaluru
|August 31
|Tel Aviv-Delhi
|September 1
|Colombo-Chennai
|September 2
|Rome-Amritsar
|Singapore-Chennai
|September 3
|Colombo-Chennai
|September 4
|Colombo-Delhi
|September 7
|Tel Aviv-Delhi
|September 8
|Colombo-Chennai
|September 9
|Rome-Amritsar
|September 10
|Colombo-Chennai
|September 11
|Colombo-Delhi
|September 12
|Singapore-Bengaluru
|September 14
|Tel Aviv-Delhi
|September 15
|Colombo-Chennai