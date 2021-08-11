Schedule and fares of Vande Matram, air bubble flights to/from US and Canada

Representative image.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MCA) has published its schedule of air bubble, evacuation as well as Vande Matram Mission flights for/from various countries:

UK: India-London-India

Germany: India-Frankfurt-India

France: India-Paris-India

Japan: India-Narita-India

USA flights: India to New York, Chicago, Washington D.C., Newark San Francisco

Oman: India-Muscat-India

UAE: Flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi

Afghanistan: India-Kabul-India

Nepal: India-Kathmandu-India

Bahrain: India-Bahrain-India

Russia: India-Moscow-India

Qatar: India-Doha-India

Kuwait: India-Kuwait-India

Maldives: India-Male-India

Sri Lanka: India-Colombo-India

Air India flights between these cities are being operated under Air Bubble arrangement with the respective countries. The schedules for these flights are uploaded in Air India’s system, for ticket sales up to August 31, 2021, and can be booked through the Air India website, Air India offices and travel agents.

INDIA-USA BUBBLE FLIGHT ELIGIBILITY:

Stranded Indian nationals



All Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) and Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) cardholders holding passport of any country, and



Foreign nationals (including diplomats) intending to visit India for any purpose (including their dependents on appropriate category of dependent visa) except those on Tourist visa.

According to the revised circular issued by the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the eligibility requirements for India-USA air bubble passengers are:

INDIA TO USA VANDE MATRAM MISSION FLIGHT FARES

ROUTE ECONOMY FARE BUSINESS CLASS FARE FIRST CLASS FARE Delhi-New York (AI101) Starts at Rs 51,341 Starts at Rs 1,38,638 Starts at Rs 3,01,038 Mumbai-New York Starts at Rs 52,326 Starts at Rs 1,39,622 Starts at Rs 3,02,022 Delhi-Washington (AI103) Starts at Rs 51,341 Starts at Rs 1,38,638 Starts at Rs 3,01,038 Delhi-Chicago (AI127) Starts at Rs 51,341 Starts at Rs 1,38,638 Starts at Rs 3,01,038 Delhi-San Francisco (AI173) Starts at Rs 51,341 Starts at Rs 1,38,638 Starts at Rs 3,01,038

All-inclusive one-way fare on direct flights (currency: INR). Note that flights to the USA also depart from Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi, Bengaluru.

INDIA TO CANADA VANDE MATRAM MISSION FLIGHT FARES

ROUTE ECONOMY FARE BUSINESS CLASS FARE FIRST CLASS FARE Delhi-Toronto (Direct) Starts at Rs 51,130 Starts at Rs 1,44,096 Starts at Rs 3,05,376 Delhi-Vancouver (Direct) Starts at Rs 51,130 Starts at Rs 1,44,096 Starts at Rs 3,05,376

All-inclusive one-way fare (currency: INR):

USA TO INDIA VANDE MATRAM MISSION FLIGHT FARES

All-inclusive one-way fare (currency: USD @ 75.4 INR per dollar); fares are subject to change in accordance with change in exchange rate.

ROUTE ECONOMY FARE BUSINESS CLASS FARE FIRST CLASS FARE New York-Delhi (Direct, AI102) Starts at $692 Starts at $1,862 Starts at $4,061 Washington-Delhi (Direct, AI104) Starts at $692 Starts at $1,862 Starts at $4,062 Chicago-Mumbai (via Delhi, Ai126/AI102) Starts at $694 Starts at $1,863 Starts at $4,064 San Francisco-Bengaluru (Direct, AI174) Starts at $692 Starts at $1,862 Starts at $4,061

Direct and stopover flights from New York, Washington, Chicago, San Francisco, Newark are available for Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi. Here’s a quick look at the fares on a few routes:

CANADA TO INDIA VANDE MATRAM MISSION FLIGHT FARES

ROUTE ECONOMY FARE BUSINESS CLASS FARE FIRST CLASS FARE Toronto-Delhi (Direct) Starts at CAD 922.9 Starts at CAD 2,524.86 Starts at CAD 5,524.86 Vancouver-Delhi (Direct) Starts at CAD 922.9 Starts at CAD 2,522.86 Starts at CAD 5,522.86

All-inclusive one-way fare (currency CAD @ 55.7 INR per Canadian dollar), fares are subject to change in accordance with change in exchange rate.

EVACUATION FLIGHTS OUT OF INDIA

DATE CITIES CONNECTED CITIES CONNECTED August 16 Delhi-Tel Aviv August 17 Delhi-Bangkok Chennai-Colombo August 19 Chennai-Singapore Chennai-Colombo August 22 Mumbai-Singapore August 23 Delhi-Tel Aviv August 24 Chennai-Colombo August 26 Chennai-Singapore Chennai-Colombo August 28 Delhi-Colombo August 29 Bengaluru-Singapore August 30 Delhi-Tel Aviv August 31 Chennai-Colombo September 1 Amritsar-Rome September 2 Chennai-Singapore Chennai-Colombo September 4 Delhi-Colombo September 6 Mumbai-Singapore September 7 Chennai-Colombo September 8 Amritsar-Rome September 9 Chennai-Singapore Chennai-Colombo September 11 Delhi-Colombo September 12 Bengaluru-Singapore September 13 Delhi-Tel Aviv September 14 Chennai-Colombo September 15 Amritsar-Rome

The government has announced the Vande Matram Mission’s Phase 12 Evacuation Schedule up to October 30, 2021. Here’s the schedule between August 16 and September 15, 2021. A few flights out of Amritsar, Bengaluru, Mumbai might have domestic connections; check the Air India website for details. Note that domestic flights mentioned in schedule are only meant for International connecting passengers departing and arriving on the Air India Evacuation flights. These flights are not meant for domestic passengers.

EVACUATION FLIGHT FOR INDIA ARRIVAL

DATE CITIES CONNECTED CITIES CONNECTED August 17 Bangkok-Delhi Tel Aviv-Delhi August 18 Colombo-Chennai August 19 Singapore-Chennai August 20 Hong Kong-Delhi Colombo-Chennai August 21 Colombo-Delhi August 22 Singapore-Mumbai August 24 Tel Aviv-Delhi August 25 Colombo-Chennai August 26 Singapore-Chennai August 27 Bangkok-Delhi Colombo-Chennai August 28 Colombo-Delhi August 29 Singapore-Bengaluru August 31 Tel Aviv-Delhi September 1 Colombo-Chennai September 2 Rome-Amritsar Singapore-Chennai September 3 Colombo-Chennai September 4 Colombo-Delhi September 7 Tel Aviv-Delhi September 8 Colombo-Chennai September 9 Rome-Amritsar September 10 Colombo-Chennai September 11 Colombo-Delhi September 12 Singapore-Bengaluru September 14 Tel Aviv-Delhi September 15 Colombo-Chennai

Though the government has announced Vande Matram Mission’s Evacuation Schedule of Phase 12 valid up to October 30, 2021, here’s the schedule between August 16 and September 15, 2021.