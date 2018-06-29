App
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2018 09:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

SAIL despatches first consignment of wheels for Kolkata Metro

SAIL DSP is poised to meet the entire demand of Kolkata Metro, the statement said. In the first consignment, 46 wheels have been despatched and in the first lot, it added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) today said its Durgapur Steel Plant (DSP) has despatched the first consignment of metro railway wheels for Kolkata Metro, giving a fillip to 'Make in India' drive. Earlier, wheels for Kolkata Metro Rail were being imported.

"SAIL's DSP despatched the first consignment of metro railway wheels for Kolkata Metro today. This is an important step towards import substitution and in the true spirit of making in India SAIL envisages developing new products to suit the country's need," SAIL said in a statement.

SAIL DSP is poised to meet the entire demand of Kolkata Metro, the statement said. In the first consignment, 46 wheels have been despatched and in the first lot, it added.
First Published on Jun 29, 2018 09:48 pm

tags #India #Kolkata Metro #Make in India #SAIL

