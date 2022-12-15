 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Safe trips: More travellers are taking insurance cover for holidays after Covid

Maryam Farooqui & Yaruqhullah Khan
Dec 15, 2022 / 12:41 PM IST

Apart from health insurance, travellers are taking policies for flight cancellations and delays and hotel quarantine.

Travel insurance, a key requirement for those going overseas, is becoming increasingly popular in the domestic market, growing in double digits following the Covid-19 scare over the past two years.

The number of people who bought travel insurance climbed by more than 15 percent from pre-pandemic levels, said Bhaskar Nerurkar of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance.

Before Covid-19, there were hardly any takers for health cover during domestic holidays – travellers primarily purchased international travel insurance, said Prahlad Krishnamurthi, chief business officer of Cleartrip, an online travel company. A travel health policy was essential to meet guidelines set by the immigration departments of several countries.

“But now travellers proactively opt for coverage. Also pre-Covid, while people were looking for the cheapest insurance, people now are looking at the most comprehensive coverage,” Krishnamurthi said.

Growth in domestic travel insurance has more than doubled since pre-Covid times for Cleartrip.

Demand rising