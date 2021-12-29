RT-PCR test, 7-day home quarantine mandatory for passengers arriving in Mumbai from UAE, orders BMC

Representative image (Source: Reuters)

An RT-PCR test and a seven-day home quarantine will be mandatory for all passengers arriving in Mumbai from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced on December 29.

The decision is aimed at containing the "spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the city", stated the order issued by Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal.

The new guidelines will come into effect from the "midnight of December 30", the order clarified.

"All international passengers onboarding the flight from the United Arab Emirates, including Dubai and who are residents of Mumbai shall undergo mandatory 7 days home quarantine after arriving in Mumbai," it said.

"On arrival, RT-PCR tests will be mandatory for all such passengers", the BMC added.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The order was issued after Chahal chaired a virtual meeting with civic officials, deans, and medical superintendents of hospitals. This online interaction took place after the BMC chief held a meeting with Mumbai's Guardian Minister Aaditya Thackeray earlier in the day, a press release issued by the civic body said.

On December 24, the BMC had made RT-PCR tests mandatory for passengers landing here from Dubai, which has now been extended to the entire UAE, it said.

Chahal has also asked officials to make separate arrangements of 500 beds each at NESCO and BKC Jumbo COVID-19 centres to quarantine international travelers who have no symptoms and do not need medical treatment, it said, adding that travelers ready to pay will be permitted to stay in the hotels.

"At the airport, regular RT-PCR tests should be performed on patients found to be infected with COVID-19 in the rapid test. If the test is negative, then segregation should be done as per prevailing rules. If the test is positive then the decision should be taken for isolation or hospitalization as per the prevailing rules. Samples of regular RT-PCR tests should be sent for genome sequencing," the release informed.

The BMC release also said that Chahal has directed the administrative wards to appoint flying squads to ensure guidelines set for new year events, parties, and celebrations are strictly followed.

(With PTI inputs)