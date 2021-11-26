India to resume regular international flights from December 14

Representative Image

India will resume regular international flights to all countries where the COVID-19 pandemic is under control from December 14, government sources said on November 26.

The sources added that the “decision to restart all commercial international flights was taken as a large portion of India's population has been fully vaccinated”.

However, the government has decided not to resume commercial international flights to 14 countries including France, Germany, the Netherlands, Finland, the United Kingdom, Singapore, China, Mauritius, South Africa, Brazil, and New Zealand. The Centre decided against resuming flights to these nations as the COVID-19 pandemic has not been completely contained in these countries.

International flights from India to Bangladesh, Botswana, and Zimbabwe have also been banned.

“The decision to not reopen international flights to the 14 countries has been taken due to a surge in a new strain of COVID-19 in these countries,” sources said.

In the meantime, India will continue to operate flights under its air bubble agreement to these 14 countries, and the government will continue to evaluate the situation and increase the number of flights to meet demand.

Notably, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had recently said that the Centre is keen to restart operating normal international flights. “We are evaluating the process. We are coming back to normalcy. First, we allowed 100 percent passenger capacity in our domestic flights and now we allowed in-flight meals in those flights,” he had said at the Confederation of Indian Industry’s Global Economy Policy Summit.