 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsTravel

Rapri, Uttar Pradesh: Carnivorous cows, millennia-old monuments and tall tales

Syed Saad Ahmed
Dec 25, 2022 / 03:54 PM IST

This historic locale in Uttar Pradesh might have slid into oblivion, but its architectural landmarks and curious legends still thrive.

Rapri tomb enclosure. (Photo by Syed Saad Ahmed)

Mughal emperor Babur offered prayers in this village, it finds a mention in the 16th-century text Ain-i-Akbari, and musicians came here all the way from the Deccan to court fame. Strategically situated along the Yamuna, it was once a military outpost and revenue centre. But now, those centuries of glory are as sunken as the potholes in the roads leading to Rapri. It is only 70 km from the Taj Mahal, but so obscure that even listicles touting hidden gems haven’t wanderlust-ed for it.

Hidden they may be, but Rapri’s gems nevertheless shine bright — with a little help from the Archaeological Survey of India’s (ASI's) restoration drives. However, the only reason people visit nowadays is to seek divine intervention in mortal affairs. Their pit stop is the first of the village’s gems: the tomb enclosure of Shaikh Fariduddin, endearingly known as Fiddu Miyan.

As you enter, two domed, latticed structures rising from a huddle of graves immediately grasp your attention, but the saint does not repose in either. It is the crowds to the back of the complex that take you to his modest burial — on a concrete platform with an unimpeded view of the heavens. Next to the grave is a mortar entrenched in the ground, where devotees place offerings of malida (a dessert made with leftover rotis) and halwa.

While the lattices and architecture are beguiling, it is the legends swirling around Fiddu Miyan that fascinate more. Everybody agrees he was a saintly man at whose command walls moved, but that’s that. Beyond is a cornucopia of tales, which each narrator spices and relishes differently.

According to Sanjay Chaturvedi, who lives close to Rapri, both Hindus and Muslims venerated him, which angered the 12th-century ruler Muhammad Ghori. The king once crashed a wedding and started massacring the guests, among whom was Fiddu Miyan. The saint mounted his horse, which jumped on a wall which refused to budge. “Will you now get me killed?” he said to the wall, which immediately began moving! Ghori realised Fiddu Miyan had supernatural powers and left him alone.

“This is a true story,” asserts Chaturvedi. “Now the government has renovated the structure, but earlier, you could see the tracks etched by the wall. The graves all around are of the bride, groom, and guests at the wedding.” The mortar next to the saint’s burial has a “capacity of 5.5 kilograms,” but if you try to make offerings out of vanity, he cautions, you will never be able to fill it.