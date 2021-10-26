MARKET NEWS

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air to finalise aircraft type by November

Akasa Air -- the Rakesh Jhunjhunwala promoted airline -- is expecting to launch its flights in the summer of 2022. Earlier in July, reports had emerged stating that he is planning to have 70 planes in four years for the new airline venture he is backing.

Moneycontrol News
October 26, 2021 / 06:54 PM IST

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air is likely to finalise its aircraft type by next month, CNBC-TV18 reported.

It is in talks with lessors for Boeing Max Aircraft and with Airbus for A320neo. However, Boeing Max is reportedly Akasa Air’s preferred aircraft type.

Also read: Is Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s Akasa another pie in the sky?

The Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-promoted airline is expecting to launch operations in the summer of 2022. Earlier in July, reports had emerged stating that he is planning to have 70 planes in four years for the new airline venture.

Jhunjhunwala is expected to own nearly 40 percent stake in the new airline and is considering investing $35 million in the venture. SNV Aviation Pvt Ltd will fly under the brand name Akasa Air and Vinay Dube will be the CEO.

Apart from Jhunjhunwala, other investors include Airbnb and Par Capital Management – which has interests in US ULCC Sun Country Airlines. Other key posts at Akasa will see former Jet Airways senior VP Praveen Iyer take up COO role, while former GoAir revenue management VP Anand Srinivasan will be CTO, and former Jet flight operations VP Floyd Gracious is likely to have a similar role. Industry veteran Neelu Khatri is being billed as head of corporate affairs.

Also read: Why the Tata-Air India deal is trouble for Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s Akasa

The airline has already received the no-objection certificate (NoC) from the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the low-cost carrier will approach the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) next for its Air Operator's Permit.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Akasa Air #Boeing aircraft #Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
first published: Oct 26, 2021 06:54 pm

