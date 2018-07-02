Railways to replace face towels with cheaper, disposable napkins in AC coaches

The face towels given to the passengers travelling in air-conditioned coaches will be replaced with cheaper, smaller, disposable, takeaway napkins, according to an order issued by the Railway Board.

Facing flak over train delays and the services provided by the staff, the railways is now focussing on making the travel experience better for the passengers.

Months after ordering all the zones to give nylon blankets to those travelling in AC coaches, the Railway Board now wants cotton-rich, non-woven face towels for them.

While the cost of the face towels currently given to the passengers, including procurement cost and washing, comes to around Rs 3.53 per piece, the board, in a letter written to the general managers of all the railway zones on June 26, has said the new napkins are expected to cost less as those will be ordered in bulk and will be smaller in size.

While the existing towels measure 52 cm x 40 cm, the new ones will be smaller at 40 cm x 30 cm.

The cost of the bedroll is included in the ticket fare for those travelling in AC coaches.

"The new towels will be environment-friendly and made of cotton to absorb more water," a railway official said.

Two such napkins per bedroll will be provided during long journeys, if required.