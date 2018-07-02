App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsTravel
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2018 09:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Railways to replace face towels with cheaper, disposable napkins in AC coaches

Months after ordering all the zones to give nylon blankets to those travelling in AC coaches, the Railway Board now wants cotton-rich, non-woven face towels for them.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The face towels given to the passengers travelling in air-conditioned coaches will be replaced with cheaper, smaller, disposable, takeaway napkins, according to an order issued by the Railway Board.

Facing flak over train delays and the services provided by the staff, the railways is now focussing on making the travel experience better for the passengers.

Months after ordering all the zones to give nylon blankets to those travelling in AC coaches, the Railway Board now wants cotton-rich, non-woven face towels for them.

While the cost of the face towels currently given to the passengers, including procurement cost and washing, comes to around Rs 3.53 per piece, the board, in a letter written to the general managers of all the railway zones on June 26, has said the new napkins are expected to cost less as those will be ordered in bulk and will be smaller in size.

While the existing towels measure 52 cm x 40 cm, the new ones will be smaller at 40 cm x 30 cm.

The cost of the bedroll is included in the ticket fare for those travelling in AC coaches.

"The new towels will be environment-friendly and made of cotton to absorb more water," a railway official said.

Two such napkins per bedroll will be provided during long journeys, if required.
First Published on Jul 2, 2018 04:20 pm

tags #India #Travel

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.