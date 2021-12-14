Pre-booking RT-PCR tests mandatory for passengers arriving from 'at-risk' countries to 6 six metro cities

Representative image

Pre-booking of RT-PCR tests has been made mandatory for international passengers arriving from 'at-risk' countries to six metro cities including Mumbai and Delhi, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) announced on December 14. The new rule would come into effect from December 20, it said.

The other airports where pre-booking of RT-PCR tests has been made compulsory are Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

"Air Suvidha portal would be modified to allow the passengers to mandatorily pre- book the RT PCR test if they are coming from the countries ‘at risk’ or have visited ‘at risk’ countries in the last 14 days. Link to the concerned airport website would be provided in Air Suvidha platform which would be displayed to passengers while filling up the self-declaration form (SDF)," the MoCA said.

The list of at-risk countries, as announced by the government following the detection of Omicron variant last month, includes the United Kingdom and other European nations, along with South Africa, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Botswana, Ghana, Brazil, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Hong Kong and Israel.

The mandatory pre-booking of RT-PCR tests may be extended for all airports in the days to come, the Aviation ministry suggested. "To stabilize the system and to ensure that the passengers would not have any problem in pre-booking, payment etc, it may be implemented in six metro cities, namely, Delhi, Mumbai Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad in the first phase," it said.

"Considering the convenience of the travellers, a lead time of a week would be provided i.e., the new system to come into effect on the 20th of December," the order further noted.

The MoCA has requested the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to issue advisory to all airlines to check mandatory pre-booking of their passengers before boarding the flight.

The government, however, clarified that the passengers would be allowed to board the flights even if they fail to pre-book the RT-PCR tests.

"In case any passenger is having any difficulty in pre-booking, they may not be denied boarding, but it would be the responsibility of the airlines to identify and accompany such passengers to the registration counter at the airport for testing," Aviation ministry said.