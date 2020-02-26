Planning a holiday? These luxury trains are the ultimate way to explore India

Here are five fancy trains that offer the best in class services to indulge in an amazing journey across India. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/6 A luxury train ride is one of the best modes of transport to explore India, be it travel with family, going solo or even with a loved one. Being a vast and vibrant country, India has mesmerising places to explore and enjoy the cultural diversity. Here are five fancy trains that offer the best in class services to indulge in an amazing journey across India. (Image: Reuters) 2/6 Maharajas' Express | The luxury train that commenced operations in 2010 lets travellers experience a royal journey with five star facilities. The train journey commences in Mumbai and explores sites in Ajanta, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jaipur, Ranthambore, Agra and culminates in Delhi. *Tour costs Rs 2,75,000 per person. (Image: maharajas.com) 3/6 Palace on Wheels | It is India's first luxury train, which was flagged off in 1982. It recreates the bygone era of indulgence and grace. The train provides luxurious cabins to make travellers experience royalty. The journey begins in Delhi and chugs along Jaipur, Sawai Madhopur, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Bharatpur, Agra and ends at Delhi. *Fares start from Rs 250,000 per person. (Image: thepalaceonwheels.org) 4/6 The Golden Chariot | The tastefully crafted luxury train journeys across South India. Inspired from the Hoyasala and Mysore tradition of architecture, the train travels to an array of world heritage sites as it begins from Bengaluru and travel through Bandipur, Mysore, Halebidu, Chikmagalur, Hampi, Badami and Goa. *Fares begin from Rs 25,000 per person. (Image: goldenchariottrain.com) 5/6 Deccan Odyssey | The train journeys along historical and spiritual sites and showcases cultural richness and wildlife of the country. Each coach is inspired by the royal eras of the western state f Maharashtra, which has been ruled by diverse dynasties. The journey begins from Mumbai and traverses through Aurangabad, Tadoba, Ajanta Caves, Nashik, Kolhapur, Goa and Mumbai. *Fare starts from Rs 480,000 per person. (Image: deccan-odyssey-india.com) 6/6 Mahaparinirvan Express | Named after Lord Buddha, the luxury train takes passengers on a journey that teaches them to embrace the roots of Buddhism. The journey begins in Bodhgaya and train explores cities like Varanasi, Sarnath, Lumbini, Sravasti and Agra. *Fares start from Rs 62,000 per person. (Image: irctcbuddhisttrain.com) First Published on Feb 26, 2020 07:43 am