Plan to travel abroad? Check out countries you can visit visa-free or with visa-on-arrival

Sixteen countries provide visa-free entry to Indian citizens and 43 allow visa-on-arrival facility.

Chaitanya Mallapur
March 19, 2021 / 02:29 PM IST
visa-3653492_1280

visa-3653492_1280


As many as 16 countries provide visa-free entry and 43 countries allow visa-on-arrival facility to Indian ordinary passport holders, the government informed Rajya Sabha (Parliament’s upper house) on March 18, 2021.

The “Government of India has been making efforts to increase the number of countries that provide visa-free travel, visa-on-Arrival and e-visa facility for further easing of international travel for Indians,” said V Muraleedharan, Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs in his reply, sharing the above information. “While the issuance of a visa and the visa-related procedure is the sovereign decision of the respective country, the matter regarding easier and liberalised visa policy for Indian nationals is taken up regularly in bilateral meetings/ forums with foreign countries,” he added.

Most of the countries that provide visa-free entry and visa-on-arrival are international tourist destinations--many being island nations--attracting foreign travellers.

Below is the list of countries that provide visa-free entry and visa-on-arrival facilities to Indian citizens:


Source: Rajya Sabha

Visa-free means one can travel to a foreign country without the need for a travel visa, having only a valid passport for entry and exit purposes. Visa-on-arrival requires travellers to obtain a visa to enter the destination country, but the visa can be obtained upon arrival there. One need not apply for a travel visa in advance.

With the ongoing pandemic and fluctuation in COVID-19 cases from time-to-time, one must check travel restrictions imposed by destination countries before planning their trip overseas.

Further, the minister also informed that the process of issuing passports has been simplified. “It has been made an online procedure, including for applications and getting appointments for submission of documents. The Passport portal is accessible to anyone, anywhere and anytime in India and missions abroad. Citizens can also apply, pay and schedule appointments for passport services on mPassportSeva Mobile App, and do not require access to a computer and printer to apply for passport services.”
Chaitanya Mallapur
TAGS: #India #passport #Travel #Visa
first published: Mar 19, 2021 02:27 pm

