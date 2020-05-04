In Pics: From sanitised trolleys to social distancing markings, this is what awaits you at the Delhi airport

Travel by air is going to change in more ways than one. Right from the moment you reach the terminal, these are some of the changes that await you at India's busiest airport. Prince Mathews Thomas @prince0879 1/9 Access to the entry gate will depend on your airline. For instance, Vistara and IndiGo customers need to get in from entry gates 1 and 2. Put in your mask and gloves. Be prepared to follow social distancing right from here. You will also undergo a temperature check. (Image: Delhi International Airport Limited) 2/9 The trolleys will be sanitised, and you may be required to sit and wait for your turn, instead of queuing up at the gates. (Image: Delhi International Airport Limited) 3/9 Travel light. Once inside, get your boarding ticket printed from CUSS machines. But remember to sanitise your hands before using it. The airport promises to provide sanitisers. (Image: Delhi International Airport Limited) 4/9 At security check, ensure that the trays are sanitised before you pick one. If you are at immigration, you may be required to sit and wait it out, instead of queuing up. (Image: Delhi International Airport Limited) 5/9 At the Delhi airport, all F&B outlets will be opened to ensure there is no crowding. The airport suggests customers to stick to digital payment, and possibly download the HOI app. As you look for a seat to sit, do look out for those marked 'Dont sit on this seat.' Even if you have to stand and eat, don't risk taking these seats. (Image: Delhi International Airport Limited) 6/9 As you proceed to the boarding gates, be mindful of the social distancing marking at aerobridges and elevators. (Image: Delhi International Airport Limited) 7/9 Worried that your check-in bag could get infected? Worry not, says the Delhi Airport. Both, incoming and departing baggage, will go through UV disinfection tunnel. (Image: Delhi International Airport Limited) 8/9 Waiting at the baggage belt may be longer, as you can no longer huddle around. There will be social distancing markings around the belt, please follow them. (Image: Delhi International Airport Limited) 9/9 As you land and step outside the terminal, don't forget about social distancing in your hurry to catch a cab. At the pay booth also, there were will be markings. (Image: Delhi International Airport Limited) First Published on May 4, 2020 11:59 am