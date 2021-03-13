Passengers flouting COVID-19 rules will be placed on no-fly list: DGCA

Representative image

Flyers who refuse to wear face masks properly or follow social distancing rules during a flight despite being warned repeatedly may be put on the no-fly list for a period ranging from three months to two years.

A circular issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on March 13 instructed airlines to deboard passengers who refuse to comply with COVID-19 rules before a flight takes off. Such passengers must be handed over to security personnel if they refuse to abide by instructions even after sufficient warnings.

The DGCA said: “In case any passenger on board an aircraft refuses to wear mask or violates the COVID-19 protocol for passengers even after repeated warnings during the course of the flight, such passenger may be treated as ‘unruly passenger’ and the procedure in respect of handling such unruly passenger as provided in CAR shall be followed by the concerned airline.”

India’s civil aviation rules for unruly passengers allow airlines to put people on a no-fly list for varying durations — three months for verbal abuse, six months for assault, and two years or more when life-threatening behaviour is involved.

Usually, internal committees of concerned airlines study such incidents to decide on the time period of the flying ban.

The DGCA directions come following a Delhi High Court order to put passengers who don’t wear masks on the no-fly list.