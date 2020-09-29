No more ‘ladies and gentlemen’ as Japan Airlines flights adopt gender-neutral greetings

In a welcome move, Japan Airlines (JAL) has decided to drop the greetings "ladies and gentlemen" while making announcements in English. It will instead favour more gender-inclusive greetings such as "attention, all passengers" and "welcome, everyone" on all its flights and airport facilities from October 1.

A CNN report quoted JAL publicist Yutaro Iwasaki as saying: “We have been promoting diversity in the community since 2014, and this is one of our actions taken to treat everyone (equally) regardless of gender.”

Notably, the Japanese greetings announced by the airline are already gender-neutral, so they will not need to be updated.

"We have committed to not discriminate based on gender...sexual orientation, gender identity or other personal attribute," JAL spokesman Mark Morimoto said.

With this announcement, JAL becomes the first Asian airline to adopt an inclusive approach to welcome passengers. However, it is not the first carrier to do so. Air Canada and EasyJet had already moved to gender-neutral greetings in 2019, the report said.

In March 2020, the Tokyo-based airline had given its female flight attendants the option to wear trousers instead of skirts if it made them feel more comfortable.

(With agency inputs)