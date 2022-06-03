No impact on India’s outbound travel market due to monkeypox scare, say industry players

The rising cases of monkeypox in countries the disease has not been reported from previously is becoming a cause of concern but travel industry players here say there seems to be no impact of the viral disease on travel plans of Indians.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recently said there are over 550 confirmed cases of monkeypox that have been reported by at least 30 countries outside of Africa, where the virus is typically found. The WHO also said that it is not sure whether the virus can be contained.

While monkeypox cases have been reported in countries like the UK and Singapore, travel sector executives say Indian tourists are not cancelling their plans for holidays abroad.

“While there is a surge in monkeypox cases across the world, we have not witnessed any significant impact of it on India’s outbound travel market as of now,” Aditya Gupta, senior vice-president, hotels and holidays at yatra.com, told Moneycontrol.

While there are no indications of cancellations, people are trying to take as much care as possible, said Shreyas Kudalkar, Kings Hotels & Resorts.

“Travellers’ sole problem for the moment is that they must take tests and remain isolated after they return to India until they receive a negative report,” he said.

The Union health ministry on May 31 had released guidelines for surveillance, identification, confirmation and treatment of monkeypox in India. So far, no cases of the viral infection have been reported here.

According to the guidelines, the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), which is a network that tracks infectious diseases in the country, has to keep an eye on travellers from the affected countries for 21 days to see whether they develop symptoms. If they do, their sample would be collected for polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

Gupta pointed out that the UAE, US, UK, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Australia and Germany top the list when it comes to Indians’ outbound destinations, of which the UK and Germany have reported cases.

He said that with the resumption of international travel, the Indian outbound travel has recovered by 40-45 percent. “We are optimistic that it will continue to grow,” he said.

With the pandemic having dealt a crippling blow to the hospitality and travel industry, many international markets are betting big on Indian visitors for a revival. Australia is targeting a million Indian visitors a year by 2030 and expects the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement with India, signed in April this year, to lure more Indians to that country. Even South Africa is aiming to attract close to 29,000 Indian visitors in 2022, a 64 percent year-on-year increase over 2021.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak in the last two years, outbound passenger traffic from India fell from 27 million in 2019 to 7 million in 2020, according to GlobalData, a London-based data analytics and consulting company.

It is estimated that outbound trips from India will touch 29 million by 2025 and cross the $24-billion mark by 2024, a GlobalData analysis noted.