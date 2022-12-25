 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsTravel

Travel Guide 2022-23: Take a trip to Bhopal for a sense of our collective past

Sundeep Khanna
Dec 25, 2022 / 10:39 PM IST

Bhimbetka, the mount where Bhim used to sit when in exile, was where early man shielded himself from the elements and drew animals and hunting scenes, as if to keep record of his daily travails.

Just 45km from Bhopal, Bhimbetka is a World Heritage site - a 10,000-year-old open-air gallery of Paleolithic art. (Photo courtesy Sundeep Khanna)

If a short one-hour flight from Delhi or a slightly longer ride on the Shatabdi or even a languid drive of just over a day is what revs up your mojo, a happy surprise destination for an urban, yet atavistic, journey into your very own past would be Bhopal.

Yes, the forever tragically-hyphenated city could be an exciting centre point for fabulous forays into prehistory, petroglyphs and peacefulness. Far removed from Altamira in Spain or Lascaux in France, both lodestones of early rock art, Bhopal holds in nearby Bhimbetka, a World Heritage site, an 10,000-years-old open-air gallery of Paleolithic art, giving us a glimpse into the vivid world of early man.

Bhopal, being close to the Tropic of Cancer, is placed happily in the geographical centre for most cities in India and has numerous trains that pass through it, with 13 of them just from Delhi. Once there, you can access many budget as well as five-star hotels, plus heritage palaces of the erstwhile nawabs for a great stay.

As you drive through the city, visually you are greeted by patches of lush greenness, large lakes and the undulations of the Shamla Hills. The lack of traffic immediately plummets your blood pressure into the low 80s as you plan your getaways to nearby  Bhimbetka, Sanchi and Bhojpur, anticipating the unbroken lineage of human history you find here.

Bhimbetka, just 45 km and an easy taxi-ride away from Bhopal, is mired in antiquity with imposing quartzite caves, harbouring Precambrian millennia-old fossils of basal animal Dickinsonia. However, the unbroken quiet of the Ratapani forest that beckons you with tender leaves waving and one mad bird cry that slits the air doesn’t prepare you for the oneness you are going to find both within your heart and in the strangely drawn shadowy figures of your ancestors.