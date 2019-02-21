New technology transforms UK visa service in India with new interface, self-upload option

Indians applying for UK visa at VFS Global centres can do so with less paperwork and more convenience, thanks to their digital visa service.

UK visa customers can fill the visa application form, book regular or priority appointments, self-upload documents prior to visiting the centre, and choose from a range of services, in a single online journey.

Customers can upload their documents using their smartphone, tablet or other camera/computing device.

This also means that customers who opt for the self-upload option can visit the centre with just their passport, reducing the need to carry original documents.

The changes come into effect from February 21.

Customers can also opt for a range of optional services online at the application stage. These include-

'Walk-in without appointment service' (for customers seeking to submit applications urgently); or 'keep my passport while applying’ (enabling customers to apply for other visas during the processing of UK visa) at the application stage itself.

Customers can also opt for personalised services at the premium lounge.

There is also the availability of super priority service and priority service for quicker turnaround times.

UK Visa and Immigration (UKVI), along with VFS Global, have also launched a new check-and-verify service for UK visa applicants across India. Using this service, customers can opt to run their documentation past trained VFS Global professionals for independent authentication, and have the verification report sent directly to UKVI.

This service provides customers with a higher degree of assurance about the documents/information submitted while giving greater confidence to UKVI about the genuineness of the documents.

"By making better use of digital technology we can make the visa application process easier for the customer, giving them the opportunity to upload documents with their smartphone or tablet from the comfort of their home or office," said David Ratcliffe, Regional Director South and South East Asia, UK Visas and Immigration.

Rise in travel to the UK from India

Over 630,000 people applied for a UK visa from India last year. That included over 475,000 visit visas – an increase of 43,000, the largest absolute increase for any country.

In addition, almost 19,000 Tier 4 student visas were granted to Indian nationals – a 32% increase from the previous year – along with over 55,000 skilled work visas – more than the rest of the world combined.

VFS Global recorded an 8% increase in the number of UK visa applications in 2018, year-on-year.

The most number of UK visa applications in 2018 were submitted from Delhi and Mumbai – which accounted for over 40% of UK visa applications from the country.