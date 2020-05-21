New air travel guidelines: All you need to know before you enter the airport

Take a look at these new air travel guidelines before you board a flight Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/15 As airlines are gearing up to resume domestic flights from May 25, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has issued several guidelines to be followed by airliners and flyers. Take a look at these new air travel guidelines before you board a flight. (Image: News18) 2/15 Do’s | From origin to airport, follow social distancing norms. (Image: Government of India) 3/15 Do’s | Ensure web check-in and obtain a boarding pass. (Image: Government of India) 4/15 Do’s | Passengers should wear mask before entering the airport and should report at the airport two hours prior the reporting time. (Image: Government of India) 5/15 Don’ts | Passenger should not be late and person tested positive for COVID-19 should not travel. (Image: Government of India) 6/15 Important instructions for air passengers. (Image: Government of India) 7/15 Guidelines for passengers at the airport. (Image: Government of India) 8/15 Guidelines for passengers at the airport. (Image: Government of India) 9/15 Guidelines for passengers at security check-in. (Image: Government of India) 10/15 Guidelines for passengers at the security hold area. (Image: Government of India) 11/15 Guidelines for passengers while boarding. (Image: Government of India) 12/15 Guidelines for passengers inside the aircraft. (Image: Government of India) 13/15 Guidelines for air passengers at the destination airport. (Image: Government of India) 14/15 Guidelines for passengers at the baggage collection area. (Image: Government of India) 15/15 Guidelines for passengers while exiting the airport. (Image: Government of India) First Published on May 21, 2020 07:49 pm