you are here: HomeNewsTrendsTravel
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 07:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

New air travel guidelines: All you need to know before you enter the airport

Take a look at these new air travel guidelines before you board a flight

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
As airlines are gearing up to resume domestic flights from May 25, the Airports Authority of India has issued several guidelines to be followed by airliners and flyers. Take a look at these new air travel guidelines to follow before you take a flight. (Image: News18)
1/15

As airlines are gearing up to resume domestic flights from May 25, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has issued several guidelines to be followed by airliners and flyers. Take a look at these new air travel guidelines before you board a flight. (Image: News18)

2/15

Do’s | From origin to airport, follow social distancing norms. (Image: Government of India)

3/15

Do’s | Ensure web check-in and obtain a boarding pass. (Image: Government of India)

4/15

Do’s | Passengers should wear mask before entering the airport and should report at the airport two hours prior the reporting time. (Image: Government of India)

5/15

Don’ts | Passenger should not be late and person tested positive for COVID-19 should not travel. (Image: Government of India)

6/15

Important instructions for air passengers. (Image: Government of India)

7/15

Guidelines for passengers at the airport. (Image: Government of India)

8/15

Guidelines for passengers at the airport. (Image: Government of India)

9/15

Guidelines for passengers at security check-in. (Image: Government of India)

10/15

Guidelines for passengers at the security hold area. (Image: Government of India)

11/15

Guidelines for passengers while boarding. (Image: Government of India)

12/15

Guidelines for passengers inside the aircraft. (Image: Government of India)

13/15

Guidelines for air passengers at the destination airport. (Image: Government of India)

14/15

Guidelines for passengers at the baggage collection area. (Image: Government of India)

15/15

Guidelines for passengers while exiting the airport. (Image: Government of India)

First Published on May 21, 2020 07:49 pm

