Mumbai monorail resumes on October 18; here's all you need to know before travelling

Mumbai monorail services will resume from October 18 in a graded manner, expanding the public transport services in the financial capital. The latest relaxation in lockdown measures comes under the Maharashtra government's 'Mission Begin Again'.

The monorail will open to a limited run. Only the Chembur-Wadala-Jacob Circle route will be operational initially for general passengers, with other routes being greenlit according to further guidelines.

While the Mumbai Metro opens for commuters on October 19, the monorail was not explicitly mentioned under the latest guidelines announced by the state government. However, Mumbai Monorail confirmed in a tweet that services would resume on Sunday.

Here are the guidelines

- 'No Mask, No Travel' policy will be in strict effect on the Mumbai Monorail, joining other operating forms of public transport in the city under the state government's initiative.

- Aarogya Setu app showing safe status will be mandatory for commuters to show before boarding the monorail.

- Passengers will have to follow social distancing, as well as other safety-enhancing guidelines by officials while in the monorail premises.

- Tickets will be scanned by newly introduced QR code scanners while entering the monorail platform, limiting further contact for passengers.