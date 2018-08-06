Move over camping! Glamping is the in thing

Taking adventure travel a notch higher, glamping is all about luxury, where although you’re living in a tent, you’d get your morning tea served by a butler. Akanksha Jain @moneycontrolcom 1/5 The mention of the word “camping” certainly brings back memories of trekking, putting up makeshift tents, snoozing within sleeping bags and spending nights in front of a bonfire. Camping reconnects us with nature’s ethereal beauty. But, imagine if we add a dash of luxury to it? That’s what “glamping” is all about. It’s similar to camping, albeit with luxurious environs and modern interiors, where you will spend time with nature without getting your hands dirty, or worrying about bugs and freezing temperatures. If you are the glamping kinds, here are four luxurious glamping sites in India that will enthral you: 2/5 Banjara Camp & Retreat, Himachal Pradesh: The Banjara Camp in the Sangla Valley sits on the banks of Baspa River at 2,700 metres and is surrounded by mountains. The camp is cosy and has Swiss-style tents. The retreat, which is next to the campsite is a two-storied house in rustic style that has comfortably furnished and tastefully decorated rooms. You can enjoy the comforts within and go for treks to the snow-covered Himalayan peaks, experience local culture, indulge in rock climbing, rappelling and river crossing. When you are back from your adventure, you can gorge on multi-cuisine meals and relax on a hammock or enjoy bonfires. 3/5 Serai, Jaisalmer Glamping in Sujan: The Serai will leave you awestruck. There are 21 tents here, out of which 14 are suites that cover an area of over one thousand sq ft. Six luxury tented suites have their own private walled–in garden, a sunken, heated dip pool with Jacuzzi jets. The exclusive royal tented suite has its own spa, outdoor pool, dining and lounge tents, all walled into a private enclosure. The jaunt is planned keeping your taste and mood in mind. 4/5 Sher Bagh, Ranthambore: The property is by Sujan and has 12 luxurious tents on the border of Ranthambhore National Park. Each tent is furnished with 19th century campaign style furniture and has all the comforts you could wish for on a safari. They have 12 hand-stitched canvas tents and the camp is furnished in Edwardian campaign style furniture. Food connoisseurs can indulge in some amazing cuisines as the menu combines Anglo-Indian and European lunches, and Indian meals cooked on clay ovens. 5/5 Thiksey Chamba Camp, Ladakh: The luxury suite tents here are tastefully furnished and spacious. They give you panorama view of the mystical mountains encircling the location. From king sized beds to stylish bathrooms, the triple layered tents have everything, along with natural insulation. There is a presidential suite tent that will make your experience simply mesmerising. Well, now that’s what camping with glamour is all about. First Published on Aug 6, 2018 04:31 pm