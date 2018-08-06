Move over camping! Glamping is the in thing

Banjara Camp & Retreat, Himachal Pradesh: The Banjara Camp in the Sangla Valley sits on the banks of Baspa River at 2,700 metres and is surrounded by mountains. The camp is cosy and has Swiss-style tents. The retreat, which is next to the campsite is a two-storied house in rustic style that has comfortably furnished and tastefully decorated rooms. You can enjoy the comforts within and go for treks to the snow-covered Himalayan peaks, experience local culture, indulge in rock climbing, rappelling and river crossing. When you are back from your adventure, you can gorge on multi-cuisine meals and relax on a hammock or enjoy bonfires.