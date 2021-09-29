MARKET NEWS

Most Indian millennials prefer international destinations with fewer COVID cases, easy protocols: Report

According to BOTT (Business of Travel Trade) Travel Sentiment Tracker, around 73 per cent millennial travellers would prefer overseas destinations with fewer COVID cases.

PTI
September 29, 2021 / 02:16 PM IST
Image: Shutterstock

Most Indian millennials are keen on taking an international holiday but are cautious about COVID restrictions and better connectivity during the process of selecting these overseas destinations, says a report.

According to BOTT (Business of Travel Trade) Travel Sentiment Tracker, around 73 per cent millennial travellers would prefer overseas destinations with fewer COVID cases.

Millennials, also known as Generation Y, are generally considered to be those born during the 1980s to mid-1990s.

About 67 per cent respondents said they would want to go to places that are with easy COVID policies and defined protocols to avoid unnecessary hassles while planning their holiday in the ensuing holiday season, the report said.

The report by BOTT Travel Sentiment Tracker is based on a survey done with over 7,800 millennial travellers across the country for over a period of five weeks during August and September 2021.

The report further revealed that 61 per cent of millennials would look for better connectivity while selecting international travel destinations and 27 per cent would prefer short-haul destinations.

"The findings reflect the pent up travel demand among the Indian millennial travellers. We have started receiving queries for international holidays for the upcoming holiday season but travellers are cautious about Covid restrictions and better connectivity during the process of selecting these overseas destinations," Outbound Tour Operators Association of India (OTOAI) president Riaz Munshi said.

According to the report, 83 per cent millennials would prefer beach destinations for their next holidays followed by wellness and spa destinations and staycation at hotels and resorts at 65 per cent and 53 per cent, respectively.

It further found that 48 per cent millennial respondents opted for golf destinations and 43 per cent of them said they will go for shopping destinations.

Travellers are still looking for destinations with less crowd and minimum exposure, the report added.
