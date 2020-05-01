Missed out on your exotic destination trip due to COVID-19? These virtual tours will provide some solace

The coronavirus outbreak has disrupted lives as well as our travel plans. Although we cannot venture out, a virtual tour of these destinations can give us minor satisfaction. Priyanka Roshan 1/11 While the coronavirus outbreak has wreaked travel plans, technology is giving us a way to explore and travel to any place in the world in a blink of an eye. Virtual tour is one such way. InsureMyTrip has listed virtual tours ranked by the popularity in increasing google searches in the month of March 2020. Here's the list of top 10 virtual tours for you to explore from your home while following social distancing norms. (Image: adssa.co.za) 2/11 Rank 10 | The London National Gallery | Location: London, England | The gallery is giving a tour of the National Gallery from anywhere in the world and explore its collection of paintings. (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 3/11 Rank 9 | Georgia Aquarium | Location: Atlanta, Georgia | While the aquarium is closed amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, the Georgia Aquarium is live streaming the inside of the aquarium to give a trip under the sea to the users. (Image: georgiaaquarium.org) 4/11 Rank 8 | The Metropolitan Museum of Art | Location: New York | The museum website is providing a collection of art from ancient times. (Image: metmuseum.org) 5/11 Rank 7 | Eiffel Tower | Location: Paris, France | Many online websites are giving an opportunity to travellers to visit the tower virtually and also giving 360 degree panorama experience to get a mesmerising view of Paris from the top of the Eiffel Tower. (Image: Reuters) 6/11 Rank 6 | Google Arts Project: Street Art | It is an online platform which showcase the street graffiti works. (Image: artsandculture.google.com) 7/11 Rank 5 | The Guggenheim | Location: New York | Although the museum is closed, the Guggenheim is engaging users to take a walk virtually to see museum’s art from home. (Image: guggenheim.org) 8/11 Rank 4 | Great Wall Of China | Location: Beijing, China | The China Guide website is helping the travellers travel virtually to the famous attractions in China. (Image: Reuters) 9/11 Rank 3 | Disney World | Location: Orlando, Florida | Visit Orlando website is giving a virtual tour in the theme parks and 360 degree panorama view of the Disney world. (Image: disney.com) 10/11 Rank 2 | San Diego Zoo | Location: San Diego, California | The zoo is live streaming the inside tour to virtually visit the animals in the zoo. (Image: zoo.sandiegozoo.org) 11/11 Rank 1 | The Louvre | Location: Paris, France | The museum gives an opportunity to the art lover to take a virtual tour on the Louvre’s website. One can take a walk inside the museum virtually in the collection section on the website. (Image: Wikimedia Commons) First Published on May 1, 2020 03:22 pm