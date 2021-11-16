MARKET NEWS

Miles To Go | Visit Antarctica: Budget and other tips and tricks

Antarctica is often referred to as the white continent and the final frontier for any traveller. The destination offers unmatched beauty, pristine surroundings, and experiences that one can only dream of in their lifetime. From gorgeous scenery to exotic wildlife, and outdoor experiences, a trip to Antarctica is bound to leave one spellbound. Watch this video for first-hand tips and tricks from Rahul Jagtiani, a renowned travel show host who documented his journey on this trip of a lifetime.

