trends Miles To Go | Maldives Rs 1 Lakh budget holiday from India Maldives has the reputation of a luxury holiday destination, especially with top Bollywood stars making a beeline to the island in the pandemic. Most pictures show uber luxurious water villas and resorts that cost over a thousand dollars a night. But Maldives has a hidden secret – if you visit a local island, and swap the high end luxury for a clean and comfortable stay, you can experience a top notch holiday with the same views and amazing water sport activities for a budget of approximately Rs.1 lakh. Watch this video to know more. Presented by Rahul Jagtiani #maldives #budgetholidays #vacation