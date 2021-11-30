MARKET NEWS

English
trends

Miles To Go | COVID-19 Omicron variant: Update on International Travel Guidelines

As the Omicron variant wreaks havoc on travel plans around the world, the Indian government has issued new guidelines for international arrivals in India. Some of the previous protocols such as filling out a self-declaration form on the Air Suvidha portal and uploading a negative RT PCR test 72 hours prior to boarding your flight to India shall continue. Watch the video for new updates as of November 30, 2021.

