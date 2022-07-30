 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsTravel

Six family-friendly experiences in Singapore

Ashwin Rajagopalan
Dec 25, 2022 / 10:10 AM IST

The island nation’s appeal as a family-friendly destination gets stronger by the year.

Singapore's Museum of Ice cream has 14 multi-sensory installations and five tasting stations. (Photo courtesy Singapore Tourism)

Singapore’s international tourist arrivals almost touched 20 million in 2019 (Source: Statista), the year before the pandemic turned the tourism industry upside down. I was one of those visitors; Singapore was my last pre-pandemic international trip and also my first post-pandemic global trip as the island-nation reopened its doors for vaccinated international travellers in April.

One of the key ingredients in Singapore’s success as a global tourist destination has been its appeal as a safe, family destination. While some countries lean on their intrinsic strengths as a destination, countries like Singapore need to constantly reinvent. This also means there’s a slew of new experiences each time I come back. From becoming a kid all over again at the Museum of Ice Cream to getting lost in a butterfly garden at the Changi airport, there’s an interesting adventure waiting at every turn.

Experience those kid in an ice-cream shop moments

It first started as a pop-up in the Meatpacking district in New York City. Singapore is now home to the first Museum of Ice cream outside the US. This is one place where you’re likely to scream for ice cream. The museum features 14 multi-sensory installations. Some of the museum’s exhibits give you an overview of the evolution of ice cream but it’s not all just installations. There are five tasting stations where you can try ice creams in different shapes and forms, including my favourite, ice cream sandwiches. The walkthrough culminates in a large pool filled with sprinkles.

Become a master perfumer at Scentopia

In many ways Sentosa island is a microcosm of Singapore’s constantly evolving appeal. Sentosa turned 50 this year, and offers an array of experiences from Universal Studios to Southeast Asia’s first hydro-magnetic coaster but it is Scentopia that has our attention. Create your own signature scent at Scentopia along with your family. You start by taking a personality quiz, then discover your scent preference before you start checking out 200 scent oils to arrive at the scent of your choice.