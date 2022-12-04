 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HomeNewsTrendsTravel

MC Travel Special | A tête-à-tête with pop art at Pittsburgh's Andy Warhol Museum

Jayanthi Madhukar
Dec 04, 2022 / 07:18 PM IST

Going back in time, at the Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburg, the US, to meet an artist who transcended his persona to become a part of the artistic fabric.

The entrance to the Andy Warhol museum, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the US. (Photo: Bohemian Baltimore via Wikimedia Commons)

Pop artist Andy Warhol’s works, the portraits of Campbell tomato soup cans and Marilyn Monroe, for instance, are iconic and of instant recall. While the artist lived and worked in New York City, he seldom visited Pittsburgh, his birthplace. However, Pittsburgh has had the first museum dedicated exclusively to a postwar American artist — Andy Warhol, of course — which opened in 1994. The seven-storey building can be approached from the downtown train station by walking over the Andy Warhol Bridge which spans across the Allegheny River, one of the three rivers flowing through the city.

The Andy Warhol Museum, Pittsburgh. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

The museum is the result of stupendous efforts from two Manhattan-based organisations, Dia Center for the Arts and the Andy Warhol Foundation, and Pittsburgh’s Carnegie Museum of Arts. The renovated 1910 industrial building has a large collection including large donations from Dia, the Warhol Foundation, comprising the artist’s paintings, drawings, prints, photographs, films, papers and memorabilia.

A portrait of Campbell tomato-soup can. (Photo: Jayanthi Madhukar)

The person at the ticket counter directs visitors to start from the seventh floor since the museum has categorised each floor according to the decade of work. The seventh floor begins with photographs of his Czechoslovakian family and references to his mother whose creativity, which included her handwriting commissions, inspired the young Warhol. The powerful works on this and the sixth floor helps one understand Warhol’s penchant for quirkiness, be it his drawings of a cat or of a boy picking his nose, his fondness for repetition of motifs (he used rubber stamps to great effect), and the use of bright colours — all of which defined the artist he later became.

Grapes, Andy Warhol. (Photo: Jayanthi Madhukar)