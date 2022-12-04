MC Travel Special | A tête-à-tête with pop art at Pittsburgh's Andy Warhol Museum

The entrance to the Andy Warhol museum, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the US. (Photo: Bohemian Baltimore via Wikimedia Commons)

Pop artist Andy Warhol’s works, the portraits of Campbell tomato soup cans and Marilyn Monroe, for instance, are iconic and of instant recall. While the artist lived and worked in New York City, he seldom visited Pittsburgh, his birthplace. However, Pittsburgh has had the first museum dedicated exclusively to a postwar American artist — Andy Warhol, of course — which opened in 1994. The seven-storey building can be approached from the downtown train station by walking over the Andy Warhol Bridge which spans across the Allegheny River, one of the three rivers flowing through the city.

The Andy Warhol Museum, Pittsburgh. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

The museum is the result of stupendous efforts from two Manhattan-based organisations, Dia Center for the Arts and the Andy Warhol Foundation, and Pittsburgh’s Carnegie Museum of Arts. The renovated 1910 industrial building has a large collection including large donations from Dia, the Warhol Foundation, comprising the artist’s paintings, drawings, prints, photographs, films, papers and memorabilia.

A portrait of Campbell tomato-soup can. (Photo: Jayanthi Madhukar)

The person at the ticket counter directs visitors to start from the seventh floor since the museum has categorised each floor according to the decade of work. The seventh floor begins with photographs of his Czechoslovakian family and references to his mother whose creativity, which included her handwriting commissions, inspired the young Warhol. The powerful works on this and the sixth floor helps one understand Warhol’s penchant for quirkiness, be it his drawings of a cat or of a boy picking his nose, his fondness for repetition of motifs (he used rubber stamps to great effect), and the use of bright colours — all of which defined the artist he later became.

Grapes, Andy Warhol. (Photo: Jayanthi Madhukar)

One learns about Warhol’s stint as the editor for the student magazine, MOMA’s rejection of his work Shoe, his self-published books, including 25 Cats Name Sam and one blue Pussy (1987), his commercial illustration works for the likes of Tiffany’s, and the legal incorporation of Andy Warhol Enterprises (1957). My personal favourite is the simple yet striking work High Heel (1950s), an ink work done for the I Miller shoe company. This illustration brought him accolades and made him one of New York City’s distinctive and sought-after illustrators.

'High Heel', Warhol, 1950s. (Photo: Jayanthi Madhukar)

Across the rest of the museum, there are silkscreens, photographs, paintings and works resulting from his collaborations with other artists. However, in terms of representation, some of his iconic works had already disappeared into public and private collections by the time the museum opened, including his self-portraits, painting of the electric chair and others.

The hallway at the Warhol Museum, Pittsburgh. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Navigating through the seven floors, a viewer can understand the various phases of creativity and success in the artist’s life. In his short lifespan, Warhol had cracked the code of "business" successfully, having coined the term Business Art, the "step that comes after art". At the height of his success, Warhol had rented modern office spaces on Union Square and had assistants taking care of the business, from shooting movies under his name, finding portrait commissions for him to do, and selling his silkscreens. Much after Warhol "resigned" from painting (after his "Flowers" exhibition in 1965) and went into film-making, he had said, "I was confused because I wasn’t painting and I wasn’t filming there." He went back to painting in 1972 after having done nearly 650 underground films, including The Chelsea Girls (1966), his first commercial as a filmmaker. From then on, he painted prolifically, with collaborations with contemporaries, taking direct inspirations from the Western art history and responding to the life in New York City. Works from one of the first of his "later" painting series, depicting China’s Chairman Mao, are displayed in the museum.

From the 'Flower' series, 1964. Warhol based it on Patricia Caulfield's colour photographs of hibiscus flowers (1964). After seeing the poster Caulfield sued the artist to maintain ownership of the image. There was an out-of-court settlement. (Photo: Jayanthi Madhukar)

Stepping back to his earlier years when he forayed into filmmaking, the museum has a collection of photographs and information about the Factory in New York City. The "Factory years" were when Warhol devoted his time entirely to photographs and films at the Silver Factory which was designed entirely in silver paint and aluminium foil. This hip space was where Warhol’s friends, collaborators, artists and musicians hung out. The original bar stool and trunk coated in silver are displayed at the museum. Warhol experimented with instant photography, which became essential to his portrait making, and then made multiple image silkscreened portraits of chosen subjects based on photographs taken in common photobooths. There’s a photobooth right at the ground floor lobby for those interested. Incidentally, the museum shows Warhol’s most experimental film, Kiss (1963), with the in-house "superstars" featured in inter and same-sex kisses.

The covers of the magazine 'Interview' exhibited, 1987 and beyond. (Photo: Jayanthi Madhukar)

There is an entire floor displaying the cover pages of the Interview magazine which was started by Warhol in 1969. Billed as Monthly Film Journal, the magazine became an "art object" by itself, typical of Warhol’s knack of taking mass culture and turning it into counterculture. Remember the soup can? Although the magazine shut down (bankrupt) just short of its 50th anniversary, its editors managed to chronicle the "cool" decades. One of the artists, Richard Bernstein, who worked there from 1972-89, created more than 120 portraits for the magazine’s cover. Seventy of these collages are featured in a dazzling space, thanks largely to a never-before produced Warhol’s self-portrait wallpaper (designed by Bernstein), on one of the lower floors of the museum.

Although hugely successful, success didn’t come easily to Warhol. Many gallerists and art dealers rejected him and until 1962, when his first exhibition of Cambell soups got rave reviews. Many artists, from Damien Hirst, Jeff Koons, to even Takashi Murakami, have followed in the path of Warhol’s corporate-scale art practice. However, Warhol had "groupies" or fans who revered him steadfastly. When he died in 1987, some say of complications from a bullet shot at him in 1968 by Valerie Solanos, he was 58. The museum showcases many of Warhol’s creative facets although not much is spoken of the shooting, his sexual orientation or his artistic reactions to AIDS.

'Lips Stamped', Warhol, 1950s. (Photo: Jayanthi Madhukar)

Not to Miss

The Silver Clouds Room

A black room filled with 15-20 silver levitating "clouds" is the crowd’s favourite just as it was when Warhol showcased his artworks Silver Clouds (1966) and Cow Wallpaper (1966). Constructed from metallised plastic film filled with helium gas, the room provides an immersive and bodily experience for the viewer.