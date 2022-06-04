MC Travel Special | Every great journey needs a soundtrack

Have summer, will travel. And every great journey needs a soundtrack. No matter where you’re going, or which part of the journey you’re at, we’ve got you covered. Each of these playlists below fit a certain type of holiday, and specific activities. Each of them is an hour long – so all you need to do is hit shuffle and repeat.
Family road trip
Getting out early to get ahead of traffic is a great idea, but sometimes several pots of coffee alone may not be enough to keep you revved up behind the wheel. Plus, music and the road are made for each other. This is your personal karaoke bar on wheels.
1. Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen
2. Firework by Katy Perry
3. I’m a Believer by The Monkees
4. Roop Tera Mastana by Kishore Kumar
5. Zombie by The Cranberries
6. Dil Chahta Hai title track
7. Tubthumping by Chumbawumba
8. Ice Ice Baby by Vanilla Ice
9. Old Town Road by Lil Nas X
10. Blank Space by Taylor Swift
11. Get Back by The Beatles
12. I Want It That Way by The Backstreet Boys
13. Aap Ki Dua by KK
14. Summer of 69 by Bryan Adams
15. We Didn’t Start The Fire by Billy Joel
16. Heartless by Kanye West
17. In the End by Linkin Park
18. Run This Town by Jay-Z, Rihanna and Kanye West
19. Ilahi by Pritam and Arijit Singh
20. Pasoori by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill
Romantic getaway
This list of songs has got just the right balance of sap, sentimentality, nostalgia and suggestiveness to add some charm to your special holiday for two.
1. Cold/ mess by Prateek Kuhad
2. Every Breath You Take by The Police
3. Zara Zara by Bombay Jayashree
4. She’s Got A Way by Billy Joel
5. Have You Ever Really Loved A Woman by Bryan Adams
6. Have I Told You Lately by Van Morrison
7. I’m Your Man by Leonard Cohen
8. Hey There Delilah by Plain White T’s
9. She Will Be Loved by Maroon 5
10. Don’t Know Why by Norah Jones
11. Gravity by John Mayer
12. Wicked Game by Chris Isaak
13. In My Place by Coldplay
14. Aisay Kaisay by Hasan Raheem (ft Abdullah Kasumbi)
15. Doobey by OAFF, Savera, Lothika and Kausar Munir
16. Eventide by Anoushka Maskey
17. Kiss Me by Sixpence None the Richer
18. I Want to Know What Love Is by Foreigner
19. Wild Thoughts by DJ Khaled (ft Rihanna & Bryson Tiller)
20. Wish You Were Here by Pink Floyd
Solo session
Get far away from the madding crowds with a solo trip – no matter where you go, don’t disclose your destination to anyone, even if it’s the AirBnB next door. If introspection and inner peace is what you’re after, this music will help you get there.
1. Time In A Bottle by Jim Croce
2. Summer Skin by Parekh & Singh
3. Easy on Me by Adele
4. Come Together by The Beatles
5. Beginner’s Luck by Maribou State
6. Udhero Na by Arooj Aftab ft Anoushka Shankar
7. Hunger of the Pine by Alt-J
8. The Night We Met by Lord Huron
9. Budapest by George Ezra
10. Bittersweet Symphony by The Verve
11. Big Jet Plane by Angus & Julia Stone
12. Let It Go by James Bay
13. I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to be Free by Nina Simone
14. For the Good Times by Al Green
15. Never Catch Me by Flying Lotus ft Kendrick Lamar
16. Hours by Tycho
17. Myth by Beach House
18. Sleep Apnea by Beach Fossils
19. 22 (Over Soon) by Bon Iver
20. Sexy Boy by Air
Beach holiday
Working a glass of gin & tonic is enough activity on your Goan or island holiday, we agree. This music will act like the garnish to your extremely lazy beach holiday.
1. Love Me Do by The Beatles
2. Holiday by Madonna
3. Lovely Day by Bill Withers
4. Rehna Tu by AR Rahman
5. Butter by BTS
6. Dreams by Fleetwood Mac
7. Watermelon Sugar by Harry Styles
8. Africa by Toto
9. Hot Stuff by Donna Summers
10. Cake by the Ocean by DNCE
11. Three Little Birds by Bob Marley & The Wailers
12. Summertime by Gavin DeGraw
13. Break On Through (To The Other Side) by The Doors
14. Say So by Doja Cat
15. A-Punk by Vampire Weekend
16. Island in the Sun by Weezer
17. On My Own by Kayan
18. Steal My Sunshine by LEN
19. Baby Love by The Supremes
20. Other Side of the Game by Erykah Badu
Outdoor explorer
Nothing like a pair of headphones and a long path ahead of you to take in that new Seedhe Maut or Kendrick Lamar album you’ve been saving - perhaps for a moment just like this. But just in case, here’s a playlist that’s equal parts motivation, nostalgia and pure energy.
1. Mere Saath by Lifafa
2. Maya by Prabhdeep
3. N95 by Kendrick Lamar
4. Nayaab by Seedhe Maut & Sez On The Beat
5. Chicago by Sufjan Stevens
6. Nina Cried Power by Hozier ft Mavis Staples
7. The Less I Know The Better by Tame Impala
8. Fever by The Black Keys
9. Hollywood Forever Cemetery Sings by Father John Misty
10. Glory Box by Portishead
11. Karmacoma by Massive Attack
12. Firestarter by The Prodigy
13. Rhiannon by Fleetwood Mac
14. Do You Realise?? By The Flaming Lips
15. I Will Possess Your Heart by Death Cab for Cutie
16. Be Here Now by Ray LaMontagne
17. Human by Rag n Bone Man
18. Summer Madness by Khruangbin
19. Heart of Gold by Neil Young
20. Here Comes the Sun by The Beatles
The commute
Bump up the BPM and get that anticipation running higher with this pure electronica playlist that’ll keep you moving on the move.
1. Lucky I Got What I Want by Jungle
2. One More Time by Daft Punk
3. Running to the Sea by Royksopp
4. Star Guitar by The Chemical Brothers
5. SeeSaw by Jamie XX (ft Romy)
6. Teenage Birdsong by Four Tet
7. Caves of Paradise by Actress
8. Pick Up by DJ Koze
9. Recess by Skrillex
10. Romeo by Basement Jaxx
11. Hot Music by SO:HO
12. Channel 42 by Deadmau5 & Wolfgang Gartner
13. Jaded by Disclosure
14. We Are All Made of Stars by Moby
15. Right Here Right Now by Fatboy Slim
16. I See You Baby by Groove Armada
17. Eat Sleep Rave Repeat by Riva Starr
18. NEON RATS by Moderat
19. Nacho by Anyasa & Bawari Basanti
20. Sirens of the Sea by OceanLab
The Sundowner
Every great holiday comes with a memorable sunset. And the elements that make it so include good company and the songs that you’ve all loved together. Countdown to a boisterous night with this bunch of acoustic numbers.
1. Sham by Nikhil D’Souza, Amit Trivedi & Neuman Pinto
2. Floated By by Peter Cat Recording Co
3. As It Was by Harry Styles
4. All The Stars by Kendrick Lamar & SZA
5. Roobaroo by AR Rahman and Naresh Iyer
6. Tanha Tanha by AR Rahman & Asha Bhonsle
7. Yaaron by Ankur Tewari & The Ghalat Family
8. Khwabon ke Parindey by Alyssa Mendonsa & Mohit Chauhan
9. Lost by Frank Ocean
10. Take Me Home, Country Roads by John Denver
11. Pani Da Rang by Ayushmann Khurrana
12. Boogie Nights by Heatwave
13. Crazy by Gnarls Barkley
14. Crazy Little Thing Called Love by Queen
15. Counting Stars by OneRepublic
16. Malibu by Miley Cyrus
17. I Heard It Through The Grapevine by Marvin Gaye
18. Viva Las Vengeance by Panic! At the Disco
19. Hotel California by Eagles
20. Heroes by David Bowie
Game night
Scheduled a game of poker for the gang on holiday? This playlist, along with beers and pizza, is the perfect companion piece.
1. No Diggity by Blackstreet ft Dr Dre & Queen Pen
2. Brown Sugar by D’Angelo
3. Starboy by The Weeknd
4. Wait for You by Future
5. STAY by The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber
6. Dua Lipa by Jack Harlow
7. No Role Modelz by J Cole
8. Rebirth of Slick (Cool Like Dat) by Digable Planets
9. Scar Tissue by Red Hot Chilli Peppers
10. Blitzkrieg Bop by Ramones
11. Brown Munde by AP Dhillon and Gurinder Gill
12. Believer by Imagine Dragons
13. Can’t Hold Us by Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
14. (Night Time Is) The Right Time by Ray Charles
15. Bloody valentine by Machine Gun Kelly
16. Electric Relaxation by A Tribe Called Quest
17. Renaissance Man by Jay Electronica
18. NY State of Mind by Nas
19. Seven Nation Army by The White Stripes
20. Whole Lotta Love by Led Zeppelin
Dance party
What vacation with friends and family doesn’t culminate in a no-holds-barred rave? Make it wild with these chart-toppers that everyone already knows the steps to.
1. Tareefan by Badshah
2. Thriller by Michael Jackson
3. Single Ladies by Beyonce
4. Industry baby by Lil Nas X
5. Muqabala Muqabala by AR Rahman, Mano & Swarnalatha
6. Sauda Khara Khara by Sukhbir
7. Me Porto Bonito by Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone
8. I Can’t Get Enough by benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez and J Balvin
9. Aaj Ki Raat by Alisha Chinai, Mahalakshmi Iyer & Sonu Nigam
10. Crazy In Love by Beyonce ft Jay-Z
11. Hypnotize by The Notorious B.I.G.
12. Kala Chashma by Amar Arshi, Badshah, Neha Kakkar & Indeep Bakshi
13. Mi Gente by J Balvin & Willy William (ft Beyonce)
14. One Dance by Drake ft Wizkid & Kyla
15. Auva Auva Koi Yahan Nache by Bappi Lahiri & Usha Uthup
16. Badtameez Dil by Pritam, Benny Dayal & Shefali Alvares
17. Party All Night by Yo Yo Honey Singh
18. Aaj Mera Jee Kardaa from Monsoon Wedding
19. Kajra Re by Alisha Chinai, Javed Ali and Shankar Mahadevan
20. Despacito by Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee
Pool party
No dive and dunk session is complete without a set of bangers that’ll get the party started. Find here the gold hits and new ones climbing charts to vibe along to as you frolic a summer day away.
1. Fly As Me by Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak & Silk Sonic
2. Paper Planes by MIA
3. All That She Wants by Ace of Base
4. Thank u, next by Ariana Grande
5. Royals by Lorde
6. Rude by MAGIC!
7. Empire State of Mind by Jay-Z and Alicia Keys
8. Wonderwall by Oasis
9. Happier by Marshmello and Bastille
10. Memories by David Guetta (ft Kid Cudi)
11. Cold Water by Major Lazer ft Justin Bieber
12. Easy Bake Easy Wake by The F16s
13. What Is Love by Haddaway
14. Don’t Phunk With My Heart by Black Eyed Peas
15. Pumped Up Kicks by Foster the People
16. Superstar by Jamelia
17. No You Girls by Franz Ferdinand
18. Still D.R.E. by Dr Dre ft Snoop Dogg
19. Spice Up Your Life by Spice Girls
20. Dancing on My Own by Robyn