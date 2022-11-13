MC Travel Special | A taste of the real Florida at the Everglades

Think Florida and the first thing that comes to mind are white, sandy beaches and the glitz and glamour of Miami. Indeed, this world-class city remains a huge draw for international visitors, but a short distance from Miami is the entrance to Everglades National Park, a gorgeous landscape with 1.5 million acres of subtropical wilderness.

The third-largest national park in the lower 48 states of the US (excluding Hawaii and Alaska), Everglades National Park is a World Heritage Site that is home to one of the largest wetlands in the world, and is teeming with plant and animal species not found anywhere else on the planet.

Within the national park is Everglades City, a small fishing village with a population of about 500, and easily accessible from Miami. Plenty of international visitors from Miami make a quick day trip to this quiet area, or often choose to spend a night here before embarking on their adventures the following day.

Getting there

No public transportation is available to the park or within it, and the best way to get to the Everglades City is to rent a car in Miami and drive west for about 90 minutes on US Highway 41. There are several car dealerships located at Miami International Airport as well as Downtown Miami and the South Beach area.

Price: Car rentals starting at approx $70/day

Activities

For most tourists who want a quick overview of the Everglades, cruising around on an airboat – flat-bottomed vessels propelled by giant fans – remains the most popular option. Captain Jacks Airboat Tours offers a range of Everglades experiences through the mangroves as well as the swampy marshland. Visitors can choose between a 50-minute tour that includes a single activity, or a combo package that includes two activities and lasts about 80 minutes.

However, for those looking for a decidedly more intimate encounter with nature, smaller kayaking tours through the Everglades are a sought-after adventure.

Shurr Adventures, a family-owned enterprise, offers tours like the Everglades National Park 10,000 islands Sunrise Kayak Tour, where one can witness various species of birds, dolphins and sea turtles, or the Full Day Mangrove Tunnel Tour that covers about 7 miles and has visitors navigating through different ecosystems along the way.

Another interesting option for those short on time and yet keen on witnessing the wildlife is the Introductory to the Everglades Paddle – a 2-hour kayaking adventure through seldom seen parts of the Everglades, and includes spotting alligators sunbathing on the side of the river. Paddling around in these waters with one of the world’s most feared carnivores lurking close by is an adrenaline rush!

Comfortable clothing, including a change of clothes, apt footwear (old sneakers or flip-flops), sunscreen, sunglasses, and bug spray are strongly recommended, while the tour company provides light snacks and bottled water.

Kayaking in the Everglades

Price: Captain Jacks Airboat Tours: Starting at $48/person; and Shurr Adventures: Starting at $99/person

Dining

Joanie’s Blue Crab Café is located in a barn. A casual American restaurant, it is the ideal spot for a cold beer and a snack after a day out in the swamps. Joanie's specializes seafood such as gator bites, groupers, catfish and frog legs along with classic American burgers and fries. For a true, local experience, sample the Swamp Combo.

The Diving Pelican Restaurant & Bar is bright and airy, with beautifully painted benches and a recreation area that includes pool tables and a few arcade games. Dig into the crab cakes and grouper sandwiches, and wash it down with one of their signature margaritas.

Price: Approx. $30/person

Accommodation

A day trip from Miami could feel a bit rushed. Spending a night or two at Everglades City is advisable to ensure easier and quicker access to the activities.

Everglades City Motel is close to the national park, and offers clean and spacious rooms, with all the standard amenities, a kitchenette, as well as free parking for residents.

Another cozy option, especially after a day of gator scouting and bird watching is The Ivey House, a quaint 18-room bed and breakfast with a quintessential old-world Florida charm and friendly staff.

Price: Approx. $200/night on a twin sharing basis

(Image courtesy Everglades City Motel)