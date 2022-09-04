MC Travel Special | 7 breathtakingly beautiful treks in north India

Given our country’s diverse landscape, there’s no dearth of trekking trails. From Kashmir and Ladakh to Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, there are tens of trails that will take you away from the bustle of the city, and right into the lap of nature.

1. Great Lakes of Kashmir, Kashmir

Difficulty level: Moderate

Duration: 7 days

The Great Lakes of Kashmir is one of the most popular treks in the region says, Abhirup Paul, founder of Eka Experiences that organises treks in North and North East India. To be sure, there are several other treks that offer more stunning views, but they remain largely out of bounds due to lack of access or just the instability in the region, he says.

This trek will take you from Shitkari, near Sonamarg, through the mountains of the Ganderbal region, along the River Sindh and past some of the most stunning alpine lakes in India before ending at Narnag near Srinagar. You also have the option of starting from Narnag and ending at Shitkari.

The trek will take you along three high altitude passes — Nichnai, Gadsar, and Zaj — and stunning alpine lakes such as Vishansar, Kishansar, Gadsar, and Sadsar among others

2. Changthang Nomad Trail, Ladakh

Difficulty level: High

Duration: 9-10 days

Typographically, Ladakh’s Changthang Valley is really an extension of the Tibetan landscape. The Changthang Nomad Trail is the traditional route of the Changa nomads, the guardians of the Changthangi or Pashmina goats.

“This trek will take you through the kind of landscape that’s unlike any other in India,” says Paul. “Expect to spot exotic wildlife—from Blue sheep and Marmots to a wide range of avifauna and, of course, the elusive Snow Leopard.”

The Changthang Valley trek starts at Rumtse in Ladakh and ends at the Tso Moriri Lake.

3. Pin Bhaba Pass Trek, Himachal Pradesh

Difficulty level: Moderate to Difficult

Duration: 8-9 days

This exhilarating trek starts from the charming Himalayan hamlet of Kafnu and takes you through along the tributary of the Sutlej in Kinnaur Valley, climbs up to 16,000 feet before descending down the other side to a small village called Mudh in beautifully barren Spiti.

“Witness the stark beauty of the Bhaba and Pin valleys and the deserted mountains of Spiti as you camp at some of the most beautiful campsites in places such as Mulling, Phustirang, and Karah,” Paul says.

4. Tulsian Lake Trek, Kashmir

Difficulty level: Low

Duration: 3 days

Explore the breathtakingly beautiful pine forests, walk past the huts of Gujjars and Bakarwal, the nomadic tribes of the region, and take in the views of wide open valleys and grand mountains in this easy three-day trek in Kashmir.

“But the highlight of this trek is the infinity-shaped hidden lake hugged by majestic mountains,” Paul says.

5. Nanda Devi East Base Camp Trek, Uttarakhand

Grade: Difficult

Duration: 10 days

The trek to the Nanda Devi East Base Camp is an arduous one but one that will take you along ancient Tibetan trade routes, through quaint villages such as Bhurpu and Munsiyari, ending at the eastern face of the Nanda Devi Peak, home to the Panchu Glacier.

Expect stunning views of Trishul, Panchachuli and Nanda Devi peaks as well as the Nanda Kot mountains.

“If you’re lucky, you might just spot Himalayan wildlife such as the black bear, Tahr, Bharal, and that (most) elusive of all animals—Snow Leopard,” says Rakesh Pant, co-founder of Trek the Himalayas.

6. Panwali Kantha Trek, Uttarakhand

Grade: Moderate

Duration: 5 days

Uttarakhand is a trekker’s paradise, the Garhwal Himalayas being home to multiple trekking trails. The Panwali Kantha Trek is one such trek that takes you through the Chardham mountain ranges.

“On a clear day, you can see the Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath Ranges and other prominent peaks like Chaukhamba, Neelkanth, Kedar Dome, Kirti Stambh, and Thalay Sagar,” Pant says.

It’s during spring that the trail truly comes alive, blazing with red Rhododendron blooms, whereas in winter it is a panorama of white beauty. The trek starts from Guttu (the nearest airport is at Rishikesh, some 200 km away) and ends at the Triyuginarayan Temple.

7. Snow Leopard Trek, Ladakh

Grade: Moderate to Difficult

Duration: 4 days

Ideal for photographers, wildlife enthusiasts, naturalists, and adventure lovers alike, this trek goes through the protected Hemis National Park with the promise of seeing the rare endangered snow leopard that is native to this region.

Pant says, “To spot these rare and endangered species in the midst of a cold dessert is a unique experience that you will cherish for a lifetime. Along with the elusive snow leopards, you can spot other endangered species like Ibex, Shapo, Marmot, Tibetan Hare, Antelope and bird species like horned lark, snow cock, red billed chuff, and snow partridge among others.”