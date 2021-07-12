Maldives reopens for tourists from India, South Asian countries from July 15: Check complete rules here

Maldives will reopen its borders to South Asian countries including India from July 15. In June, the Ministry of Tourism Maldives announced that it would issue on-arrival tourist visas to South Asian travellers from July 15.
President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, while announcing his government’s decision, added that the situation will be reviewed periodically between July 1 and 15 in the wake of the COVID-19
pandemic.
The island nation relies highly on tourism for its economy and now with borders reopening, it comes as relief to many resorts and hotels.
Go First (earlier known as GoAir) will resume flights to Male from Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai starting July 15 and IndiGo will resume direct flights from Mumbai, Kochi, and Bengaluru to the Maldives from July 15.
Rules for entering Maldives
No mandatory quarantine on arrival
International passengers are required to carry a negative RT-PCR test, with the test taken within 96 hours from the scheduled time of departure.
Passengers must also fill in a self-health declaration, with a copy of their negative test, anytime 24 hours before their arrival.
Indian nationals visiting the country as a tourist do not require any pre-arrival visa. They should only have a valid passport, with at least 1-month validity from the date of your expected departure.
Resorts, Liveaboards and hotels located on uninhabited islands will be open for tourists from July 15, 2020. As per the Hindustantimes report, Indian nationals will not be allowed to visit inhabited islands and are required to have a confirmed hotel reservation for their entire stay in one hotel with a valid return ticket.
Effective July 8, 2021, individuals who have completed two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine 2 weeks prior to travel date, may be exempted from the mandatory travel quarantine (within Maldives) given that a Negative PCR test (taken 72 hours prior to travel) is presented. However, approval should be obtained through “HAALUBELUN PORTAL” and it shall be ensured that none of the respective islands/tourist establishments are under monitoring status before travel.
Mandatory to fill health declaration form on the Maldives immigration portal 24-hour before departure
As per the Maldives tourism report, from January 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021, a total of 510,549 tourists arrived in the Maldives. The top source market for the tourist arrival was Russia with 124,651 arrivals, followed by India with 89,675 tourist arrivals. Germany stood third with 27,838 tourist arrivals. Other top source markets include Ukraine, USA, Kazakhstan, United Kingdom, Romania, France and Czech Republic.
In May, Maldives had temporarily suspended entry for tourists from all South Asian countries from May 13, 2021. They had released a statement that said, "All categories of visa holders originating from South Asian countries are now temporarily restricted to enter the Maldives, until further notice."
As of July 12, the island nation had a total of 75,071 COVID-19 cases while 72,349 recovered from the disease. The death toll is 214 while the number of active cases is 2,496.