Maharashtra CM to inaugurate two new Mumbai Metro lines tomorrow, fares start Rs 10

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will be inaugurating sections of two new Mumbai Metro lines on April 2 on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, the Marathi New Year. The announcement was made on March 31, nearly eight years after the mass rapid transit system made its entry into the city.

The Metro services on Metro Line 2A are between Dahanukarwadi and Dahisar and Line 7 is between Aarey Colony and Dahisar. They will be operated between 6 am and 10 pm.

Metro services on the first phase of Line 2A and Line 7, both of which are in the western suburbs of Mumbai, will be thrown open for commuters on the same day or the next morning after the inauguration of the 20.17-km-long corridors (combined length), which have 18 stations in total, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) commissioner SVR Srinivas said.

Srinivas said that the trains that will be deployed on the elevated corridors are designed for driverless operations along with communication-based train control (CBTC) signalling systems. However, during the initial phases, they will be manned by operators or attendants, including a few female pilots.

"The system will be upgraded to unmanned train operation (UTO) in the future," he said, adding that initially the trains will be operated at 70 kmph even though the sanctioned speed for the corridors is 80 kmph.

He further said that daily, 150 services will be operated on these two lines with 11 rakes of six coaches each, and over 2,250 passengers will be able to travel on a train at a time.

The minimum ticket price for the Metro train ride has been set at Rs 10 and the maximum at Rs 50, with the rates changing every three km. The monthly pass facility will not be available initially on the new lines.

The MMRDA has targeted to complete phase two of the corridors by August 15.