Love of Food | To Bangkok, for Som Tam Salad and Thai Green Curry

Jayanthi Madhukar
Dec 31, 2022 / 04:58 AM IST

Two dishes, one city: Just for Som Tam (raw papaya salad) and Kaeng Kiao Waan (green curry), it is worth going to Bangkok.

Street vendors make some of the best som tam salad in Bangkok, shredding the green papaya fresh and pounding each ingredient with a mortar and pestle. (Representational image: Streets of Food via Unsplash)

Twenty-five years after leaving Bangkok, my nomadic soul still searches for its Som Tam and Thai green curry elsewhere.

Sadly, no Thai restaurant in any city of the world, including the ones run by Thais, have been able to replicate the delicious explosion of flavours that these dishes offered in Bangkok.

I have talked to number of Thai chefs who point out that the locally sourced ingredients are never 100 percent true to what is available in Thailand. So, in the unlikely event of finding makhua phuang aka pea aubergine in the green curry, I know I would be ecstatic, never mind the fact that I would fish them out in Bangkok because of their bitterness.

Makhua phuang might not be for everybody but they do give the dish that extra oomph. Then there is the Thai basil, the fiery Bird eye chillies and so much more which goes into making either of the two stellar dishes I crave from Bangkok.

But first, a disclosure. As a vegetarian, I had thought that the inherently fish and seafood-based dishes may not be as enjoyable or authentic as the original.

In Bangkok, that assumption is untrue – local recipes do complete justice to the ‘jeh’ (vegetarian) versions of the dishes (I checked with those who have had all the versions). But be sure to specify (in Thai) that you don’t eat fish (plaa) or shrimp (goong) for those are added even if the dish is ‘vegetarian’.