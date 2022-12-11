 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Long Weekend Plans | 36 hours in Lucerne, Switzerland

Bindu Gopal Rao
Dec 17, 2022 / 10:48 PM IST

With its name that means ‘place of light’, Lucerne is a lakeside city that balances its medieval history with modern-day life effortlessly.

Water tower and Chapel bridge, Lucerne, Switzerland. (Photo: Bindu Gopal Rao)

The German speaking part of Switzerland, Lucerne, is a charming getaway that has everything to ensure you have a holiday that is lit, in the true sense of the word. Here is how you can make the most of the city in 36 hours.

DAY 1

7.00 am: Breakfast at The Bachmann confectionery

Swiss breakfast. (Photo: Bindu Gopal Rao)

Starting your trip with food is always a good idea and the Bachmann confectionery that offers a varied selection of breakfast dishes, including the classic Swiss Birchermüsli is a great choice. The bakery and confectionery have a history of over 120 years and the fourth-generation family currently runs the place. The best part is that they use traditional recipes which are aided today by state-of-the-art technology. When here, try the croissants and coffee as well as some of their signature chocolate dishes, something the place is known for.

8.30 am: The Chapel Bridge