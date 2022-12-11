Long Weekend Plans | 36 hours in Lucerne, Switzerland

The German speaking part of Switzerland, Lucerne, is a charming getaway that has everything to ensure you have a holiday that is lit, in the true sense of the word. Here is how you can make the most of the city in 36 hours.

DAY 1

7.00 am: Breakfast at The Bachmann confectionery

Swiss breakfast. (Photo: Bindu Gopal Rao)

Starting your trip with food is always a good idea and the Bachmann confectionery that offers a varied selection of breakfast dishes, including the classic Swiss Birchermüsli is a great choice. The bakery and confectionery have a history of over 120 years and the fourth-generation family currently runs the place. The best part is that they use traditional recipes which are aided today by state-of-the-art technology. When here, try the croissants and coffee as well as some of their signature chocolate dishes, something the place is known for.

8.30 am: The Chapel Bridge

The 14th century Chapel Bridge Kapellbrücke over the Reuss River is a wooden footbridge that connects the Old Town on the northern bank with the New Town on the opposite side of the river. The octagonal Water Tower here makes this the most photographed monument of Lucerne. A fire in 1993 destroyed most of the bridge but when you walk here a series of 158 events are seen on the roof panels. The bright red flowers on the bridge make this a stunningly picturesque monument and you cannot be blamed for taking more photos than you want. From here walk to Lucerne Old Town that is framed by beautiful Renaissance buildings, half-timbered houses, the Musegg Wall as well as the painted facades.

Painted buildings in Lucerne. (Photo: Bindu Gopal Rao)

11 am: Sammlung Rosengart

Sammlung Rosengart museum. (Photo: Bindu Gopal Rao)

The Rosengart Collection is a museum dedicated to works by Paul Klee and Pablo Picasso as well as 20 master artists including Cézanne, Monet and Matisse. There are over 300 works of art by 23 artists and 125 works of Paul Klee and 180 works by Pablo Picasso. The neoclassical Empire style building was the Swiss National Bank in Lucerne built in 1924. The collection is the personal one of Angela Rosengart who was a muse of Pablo Picasso who painted her five times. In fact, she does visit the museum every day and if you are lucky, you could also bump into her when you are here. There are several special guided tours to understand interesting facts of the artists as well.

1 pm: Lunch at Burgerstube restaurant

Located in the Hotel Wilden Mann, this is one of the oldest inns in Lucerne and serves the classic Lucerne speciality, Luzerner Chügelipastete. This is a dish that is a puff pastry filled with veal meatballs and comes with wine infused raisins. The décor of this quaint restaurant is all things vintage Swiss complete with coffered ceilings, wood paneling and hunting trophies. The restaurant has fixed-price multi course menus which are great value for the menu and offer a peek into traditional Swiss fare. The restaurant gets very busy, so it is best that you make a reservation in advance, or you may need to wait for a while for a table.

3 pm: Mount Pilatus

What makes a trip to Mount Pilatus interesting is that you can experience two forms of transport - a gondola lift and aerial cable car and a cogwheel rail on the steepest rack-railroad. You can also do bike and hiking tours on Pilatus-Kulm that is located 2073m above sea level. A year-round destination, there are stops enroute to the top. Krienseregg has a large children's playground, with picnic tables and benches, open barbecue, and recreation spaces. You can satiate your taste buds here at Restaurant Krienseregg on the top as you soak in the wonderful views of the surroundings.

7 pm: Dinner at The Fondue House Du Pont

Swiss fondue. (Photo: Bindu Gopal Rao)

Located in Lucerne's old town and, as the name suggests, serves a variety of different fondues. This is where you can enjoy fondues and organic alpine cheese specialties like the Raclette as well as Chocolate fondue. The restaurant has a great location with a panoramic view of the river Reuss flanked by Mt. Pilatus and Mt. Rigi.

7 am: Breakfast at Hotel Schweizerhof

Swiss dessert. (Photo: Bindu Gopal Rao)

This is where you can treat yourself to a rich breakfast buffet, including the finest baked goods, a large selection of sausages (cold cuts) and savoury Swiss cheese. Do try their homemade Birchermüsli, smoked salmon and homemade jam with fresh ingredients from their garden. The best part is that this is in a great location on the shore of Lake Lucerne, near the city center. The 150-year-old property is managed by the fifth generation of the Hauser family and serves some delectable fare that will help you kickstart the day on the right tone.

8.30 am: Lake Lucerne

Lake Lucerne framed by mountains. (Photo: Bindu Gopal Rao)

The best way to soak in the beauty of Lucerne is to take a stroll along the pristine Lake Lucerne that is framed by beautiful mountains and extends across four cantons of Switzerland along its 114 square kilometer path. There are a variety of water birds that you can see here and see boats and steamers transport passengers.

9.30 am: Lion Monument

The Lion Monument, Lucerne. (Photo: Bindu Gopal Rao)

The Löwendenkmal or Lion Monument is carved in stone and is an 1820 dated memorial that was sculpted by Bertel Thorvaldsen and Lukas Ahorn. The monument is an ode to the Swiss soldiers who died defending King Louis XVI during the French Revolution. If you look at the rocky grey grotto you will see the words Helvetorium Fidei ac Virtuti engraved above which means ‘to the loyalty and bravery of the Swiss.’ A manmade water hole is below and there is usually a crowd that is gathered in this garden.

10.30 am: Glacier Garden

To end your trip head to the Glacier Garden, a park that will take you back to the time when Lucerne was covered with glaciers. The park has glacial potholes and kettle basins from the Ice Age and dates over 20000 years. Fossilised shells, palm leaves, a lookout tower, an underground path, "Felsenwelt" and museum with artifacts and a mirror maze Alhambra are part of the garden.