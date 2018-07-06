Live it up like a celebrity at these luxurious resorts across the world

Imagine you are in a resort, soaking the best views of a luxurious property, listening to your favourite music and suddenly bump into say Shah Rukh Khan, or Brad Pitt, or Priyanka Chopra, just lounging by the pool without any shutterbugs around them? Sounds really nice, right? There are several high-end hotels around the globe that host VIPs and superstars, who vacation at these places along with their families at times. These are well-documented resorts and hotels, which you may have spotted on Instagram feeds and Facebook posts. If living it up like a celebrity is how you like to spend your vacation, here are five top hotels that could be on your must-visit list.