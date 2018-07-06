Live it up like a celebrity at these luxurious resorts across the world

Check out these five ultra-luxurious resorts that should be on your must-visit list. Akanksha Jain 1/6 Imagine you are in a resort, soaking the best views of a luxurious property, listening to your favourite music and suddenly bump into say Shah Rukh Khan, or Brad Pitt, or Priyanka Chopra, just lounging by the pool without any shutterbugs around them? Sounds really nice, right? There are several high-end hotels around the globe that host VIPs and superstars, who vacation at these places along with their families at times. These are well-documented resorts and hotels, which you may have spotted on Instagram feeds and Facebook posts. If living it up like a celebrity is how you like to spend your vacation, here are five top hotels that could be on your must-visit list. 2/6 Mediterranean Desert Oasis, US: This sprawling resort is spread across 1.23 acres in The Renaissance at Clancy Lane, Rancho Mirage, California. Interestingly, this is an Airbnb and boasts of 360-degree mountain views, two formal living rooms, a formal dining room, a dining gazebo, spa, and three fire pits that surround a resort-size swimming pool. Lady Gaga stayed here in 2017 during Coachella. It can host easily up to 16 guests. 3/6 La Sirenuse, Positano, Italy: Reese Witherspoon honeymooned here and it has hosted Sienna Miller too. This is a heady mix of luxury and beauty, where you can soak magnificent views of lush bougainvillea, and the gorgeous seaside. 4/6 Hotel Lone, Rovinj, Croatia: It has hosted notable musicians, Donald Trump’s family and the film Diana was shot here. It is just a few minutes away from the beach, and has a unique spa area, green sunbathing areas and an outdoor pool too. It is a modern 5-star hotel that resembles a ship. 5/6 Beverly Hills Mansion: Shah Rukh Khan has stayed at this six bedroom home that is a perfect getaway for a relaxing vacation. It is a gated estate in the flats of Beverly Hills, and five minutes away from Rodeo Dr, sunset strip and the finest areas. Even this property is an Airbnb. 6/6 The Ritz Paris, Paris: Celeb life cannot be complete without mentioning The Ritz Paris. Coco Chanel has a suite here and many movies have been shot in this palatial hotel. The suites here have shaded private terraces overlooking the hotel’s magnificent French gardens. First Published on Jul 6, 2018 01:18 pm