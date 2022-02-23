Leisure hotels much ahead of COVID times, says Indian Hotels' Puneet Chhatwal

Puneet Chhatwal, the Managing Director and CEO of Indian Hotels, in an interview with CNBC-TV18 shared the business outlook for the company and said leisure hotels are much ahead of the pre-COVID levels.

Talking about revenge travel and how occupancies have gone up and the major trends emerging now, the CEO said, "For two years, we had a lot of gum, so it was hardly kabhi khushi, then came the kabhi khushi for November-December, then came a little bit of gum till the month of January but since February we have seen a very strong pick-up."

He, however, added that occupancies reliant on the domestic front as international travel is yet to take off.

"The occupancies are soaring on the domestic front but we should remember that international traffic is still shut, so everything is really reliant on domestic business. Within the domestic business, the combination of leisure or the combination of what we call the pleasure, the business and the leisure business has been performing very well and much ahead of the pre-COVID times."

Referring to the trend in the market, he said: "Visibility beyond the next 100 days is extremely positive on both occupancy and the rate. Having said that, the business and corporate travel is still lagging far behind compared to where it should have been or where we would like to see it."

International traffic will definitely help the sector regain especially in big metros cities, he feels.

The CEO said that it is surprising to see the pickup since the February 1. "We have seen pickup on group events on business. A lot of events in Mumbai are happening in our properties. A lot of weddings have picked up and we have strong wedding dates even now as we speak, so I think all in all both food and beverages side and occupancies are picked up now."

On business travel, he said 30 percent leisure business is not purely leisure. "It's people leveraging Zoom or Microsoft meetings to do their digital meeting during the day while still being with families whether in a homestay in Uttarakhand or in Goa or in Rajasthan. So the combination of business and leisure has really taken off because of COVID."

When asked about the room rates in Indian Hotels with the pre pandemic tines, he said, "Leisure hotels are far ahead of the pre-COVID times in terms of both rates and occupancy."

The company is planning 18-20 hotels over the next 12 months. “We were opening a hotel a month. Now our latest guidance is that we will be opening at least 1.5 hotels a month which takes it to 18-20 openings projected for this year across all our brands,” Chhatwal said.

“I am very excited to see Taj as one of the exceptional luxury brands to hit the 100 hotels mark and in the next 10 days we open our third hotel in Dubai, a very large one on The Palm. The Ginger is also getting close to 100 hotel portfolio,” he said.

On February 1, IHCL reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 95.96 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021. The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 133.22 crore in the same period last fiscal, IHCL said in a regulatory filing. Consolidated revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,111.22 crore, as against Rs 559.86 crore in the year-ago period.

"The momentum of quarter-on-quarter growth has continued in the third quarter led by the upswing in domestic demand and recovery in international markets," Chhatwal had said.

The occupancy on corporate and typical business destinations is getting close to the pre-COVID levels - almost 90 percent of the portfolio. "The rates have already become double from the August-September levels and if they increase by another 30-40 percent, then we would cross the pre-COVID high of 1920, in terms of corporate rates."