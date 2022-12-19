 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kerala, not Goa, most favourite beach destination for Indians in Q3; London, Dubai, Paris highly searched overseas cities: Airbnb

Aparna Banerjea
Dec 19, 2022 / 05:57 PM IST

Apart from that, the North East region has proved to be a trending destination among travellers as data shows a significant increase in searches for stays in Meghalaya, Assam, and Nagaland from Q3 2021 to Q3 2022.

The dreadful COVID-19 pandemic is steadily waning and just like everyone in the world, Indians too, are heading out for the holiday season, and even 'revenge travel' as airlines, hotels, and destinations open up.

A new search report from US-based vacation rental firm Airbnb reveals that for domestic travellers, Kerala is a more popular beach destination than Goa, apart from the hills of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, as well as the North-Eastern regions.

Under these categories, Airbnb saw over 375 percent increase in searches for Kerala from Q3 2021 to Q3 2022, followed by Goa (almost 275 percent increase in searches) and Pondicherry (over 200 percent increase).

The report, which compared search data from Q3 2021 to Q3 2022, also stated that hill stations of Uttarakhand witnessed over 100 percent increase in searches, while Himachal Pradesh saw over 50 percent rise in the same period.

More importantly, the North Eastern region has proved to be a trending destination among travellers. Airbnb’s search data showed an increase of over 450 percent in searches for stays in Meghalaya, over 400 percent increase in searches for Assam, and almost 300 percent increase in searches for Nagaland from Q3 2021 to Q3 2022.

