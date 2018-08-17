Jet Airways lets passengers pick their seats at Rs 200 till August 31

Full-service carrier Jet Airways has launched a limited 'seat select' program through which passengers flying economy class will have the option to book their preferred seats at just Rs 200.

The new offer will cover the airline's vast domestic network connecting 45 destinations and will also be available for international passengers getting on connecting flights from India, the airline said, the airline said in a press release.



Under the scheme, the passengers travelling in economy class can avail any seat of their choice at Rs 200, irrespective of the date of their travel.



The 'select seat' scheme is available free of cost for all commuters travelling in first class and premier class, regardless of their fare choices and tier.



Passengers can select any seat apart from the ones in the front row and those in the emergency rows.



Passengers opting for the offer can avail it by visiting the airline's official website- jetairways.com or by logging on to its mobile app. They can also visit the airline's airport and city ticketing offices or call the contact centre for the same.



In case the passenger wants to cancel their tickets, they will have to cancel both the flight ticket and the 'seat select' fee to get a full refund.



The 'seat select' fee is non-refundable in 24 hours preceding the flight's departure.



The offer is not available on codeshare flights.

The offer is valid until August 31, 2018. Detailed below is what you need to know about the scheme: