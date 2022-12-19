Jet Airways engineers move SC, claim resolution plan ignores workers’ rights

An association of Jet Airways maintenance engineers has filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the airline’s resolution plan stating that it ignores workers’ rights and the liquidation value of the debt-laden company is diminishing constantly, Mint reported on December 18.

"The timeline for making the payment under the provisions of the code have not been complied with," said the petition, filed by the Jet Aircraft Maintenance Engineers Welfare Association (JAMEWA), according to the report.

JAMEWA is a registered union of aircraft maintenance engineers of Jet Airways. Mint said it has seen a copy of the petition while Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the Jalan Kalrock consortium’s resolution plan for Jet Airways in June 2021 to save the airline. The consortium had clarified to NCLT that it does not plan to hire existing experienced staff who waited for more than three and half years for the company to revive.

"Neither are they giving us retrenchment allowance, nor gratuity for up to 25 years of service. This is a blatant disregard of the laws of the land. The plan only benefits prospective buyers. Staff, along with their dues, are being transferred to Airjet Ground Services Ltd (AGSL), a subsidiary which exists only on paper, is non-existent and has no assets," a person aware of the lawsuit told Mint.

“As it is, the SRA (successful resolution applicant Jalan Kalrock Consortium) has defaulted on their payment deadline of November 2022 to make payments to staff as per the approved resolution plan; hence, the SC appeal," the person told Mint. “The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on October 21 ordered the monitoring committee of Jet Airways resolution to calculate dues to workmen and employees within a month and communicate it to the Jalan-Kalrock consortium. The total dues are expected to be about ₹250 crore, but the order has not been complied with," the petition said. Also read: Jet Airways revival hits new snag as banks push back on funding

