App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsTrendsTravel
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2019 02:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

It’s official: Not just in Mumbai and Goa, tourist spots across India to have no-selfie zones

Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir told in Lok Sabha on Tuesday that since selfie related deaths are still being reported from time to time, the Ministry of Tourism must take up adequate measures to ensure tourist safety.

Jagyaseni Dey Biswas Biswas
Phot by AP
Phot by AP
Whatsapp

Jagyaseni Biswas

With the increase in expendable income in India, domestic tourism has seen an unprecedented rise and travel selfies arrived as byproduct. With the advent of Instagram hashtags, travel has become less of an experience and more a way of telling the world what you have “achieved” – a brand, a status.

This has given birth to a thirst for social media self-aggrandisation, whereby everybody wants to be recognized as “extreme” and “ultimate”. And how to unlock that? Of course, by risking their lives and taking selfies at the riskiest places, from the oddest angles.

After a recent study on selfie related deaths unveiled shocking figures – 259 deaths in 6 years while clicking selfies – with India topping the charts, the Centre directed all state governments and union territories to notify no selfie zones to prevent such deaths. Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir told in Lok Sabha on Tuesday that since selfie related deaths are still being reported from time to time, the Ministry of Tourism must take up adequate measures to ensure tourist safety.

Leading these efforts by example is Mumbai, followed by Goa. After an 18-year-old woman died in 2016, Mumbai police conducted a survey to identify such dangerous places and notified 16 locations across the city.

Goa, on the other hand, has identified 24 “no-selfie zones” along its coastline, including at the popular rocky beach Anjuna and at Aguada Fort.

At the locations enlisted in Mumbai, tourist police and alert volunteers warn tourists against clicking selfie in the accident prone zones. That apart, public address system also keeps warning tourists about the dangers of clicking self-portraits at these sites.

We spoke to travel enthusiast Debleena, who pointed out that Sikkim, too, has notified such no-selfie zones, including one near Rimbi River. A fall in this river is always fatal due to very strong currents.

However, it is not just Indians who have fallen prey to this fad. A few months ago a blogger couple fell off a cliff at Yosemite National Park and died. This happened despite the park already having warning signages put up at risky locations.
First Published on Feb 6, 2019 02:18 pm

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.