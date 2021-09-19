IRCTC launches special train for Char Dham Yatra

Jagannath Temple (Image: Wikipedia)

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on September 18 launched a special train for "Char Dham Yatra", a pilgrimage to four Hindu shrines of Badrinath, Jagannath Puri, Rameshwaram, and Dwarkadhish.

A Mint report said the 16-day tour started from Delhi's Safdarjung Railway Station on September 18 and will cover the visit to Haridwar, including Ganga ghat, temples and Ganga aarti.

In Rishikesh, pilgrims will visit Lakshman Jhulla and Triveni ghat; Ayodhaya visit will take them to Ramjanam Bhoomi, Hanuman Garhi, Saryu Aarti and Nandigram.

Pilgrims will visit Varanasi for Ganga Ghat aarti and the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. In Puri, they will visit the Jagannath temple, Golden Beach of Puri, Konark Sun Temple and Chandrabhaga Beach.

Rameshwaram itinerary will include Ramnathswami temple and Dhanushkodi, while in Dwarka, pilgrims will visit Dwarkadhish Temple, Nageshwar Jyotirlinga, Shivrajpur beach and Bet Dwarka.

Guests will travel roughly 8,500 kilometers on this tour, the report said.

The air-conditioned train provides two types of accommodation--1st AC and 2nd AC with features like two fine dining restaurants, a modern kitchen, shower cubicles in coaches, sensor-based washroom functions, foot massager.

The Char Dham Yatra package, which costs Rs 78,585 per person, covers train journey in AC class, accommodation in deluxe hotels, all meals, all transfer and sightseeing in AC vehicles except hilly areas, travel insurance and services of IRCTC Tour Managers.