International flights on November 24: Here are flights operated by Air India under Vande Bharat Mission

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 9,585 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till November 18, carrying over 12.30 lakh passengers. Of these, 4,791 were inbound flights carrying 7,69,234 passengers and 4,794 were outbound flights with 4,61,489 fliers.

Track this blog for LIVE updates on coronavirus pandemic

The mission is currently in Phase 7 which will continue until March 28, 2021.

Here is the repatriation international flights schedule for November 24:

Air India repatriation schedule for November 24: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 1901 Hyderabad 08:15 Kuwait 10:35> AI 0907 Chennai 20:15 Muscat 22:35

> AI 1346 Delhi 21:00 Chennai 23:55

Air India repatriation schedule for November 24: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> AI 1920 Nairobi 09:00 Ahmedabad 17:30> AI 1920 Ahmedabad 19:00 Mumbai 20:20> AI 1902 Kuwait 11:25 Vijayawada 18:45> AI 1902 Vijayawada 19:20 Hyderabad 20:20

> AI 0908 Muscat 23:35 Chennai 04:30

Air India Express repatriation schedule for November 24: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1114 Abu Dhabi 0:05 Delhi 5:05> IX 1938 Abu Dhabi 0:10 Hyderabad 5:40> IX 1194 Dubai 1:15 Lucknow 6:40> IX 1744 Dubai 14:30 Kannur 19:40> IX 1452 Abu Dhabi 12:30 Kochi 18:05> IX 1248 Dubai 9:15 Mumbai 13:45> IX 1346 Dubai 12:30 Kozhikode 18:10> IX 1814 Dubai 16:00 Mangaluru 21:00> IX 1540 Dubai 17:30 Trivandrum 23:10> IX 1644 Dubai 20:00 Chennai 1:35> IX 1612 Dubai 23:30 Trichy 5:15> IX 1354 Sharjah 12:20 Kozhikode 18:00> IX 1536 Sharjah 17:20 Trivandrum 23:10

> IX 1746 Sharjah 23:45 Kannur 5:15

Air India Express repatriation schedule for November 24: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1193 Lucknow 11:00 Dubai 13:30> IX 1419 Kochi 9:10 Abu Dhabi 11:30> IX 1247 Mumbai 6:45 Dubai 8:15> IX 1345 Kozhikode 9:05 Dubai 11:30> IX 1813 Mangaluru 13:10 Dubai 15:00> IX 1539 Trivandrum 13:50 Dubai 16:30> IX 1643 Chennai 16:10 Dubai 19:00> IX 1611 Trichy 19:40 Dubai 22:30> IX 1743 Kannur 23:05 Dubai 1:30> IX 1351 Kozhikode 8:55 Sharjah 11:20> IX 1535 Trivandrum 13:40 Sharjah 16:20> IX 1745 Kannur 20:20 Sharjah 22:45

> IX 1411 Kochi 22:00 Sharjah 0:30 IX 738