 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsTravel

Insider’s travel guide to Mumbai: Seaside cities are more welcoming than landlocked ones

Abhishek Mande Bhot
Dec 17, 2022 / 10:26 PM IST

On a business trip to the financial capital of India or just a weekend getaway over three days, here's what to do, where to eat, and where to stay in Mumbai.

Mumbai. (Photo: Satyajeet Mazumdar via Unsplash)

They say cities by the sea tend to be more welcoming of outsiders than landlocked ones. There’s no better example of this than Mumbai. For centuries now, the city has welcomed everyone with open arms, offering opportunities no other city on the subcontinent ever could.

Born when seven islands were merged into one and flourished when Lincoln’s navies blockaded Confederate ports, Mumbai has continued to be an immigrants’ city. Come here to work, play, or soak in the glamour or history. There’s much to do in Mumbai, but here's what to do if you only have 72 hours in the city:

Day 1, Friday

Breakfast at Café Mondegar

Café Mondegar, Mumbai. (Photo: Urja Bhatt via Unsplash)

Mumbai is one of the Indian three cities besides Pune and Hyderabad that is home to Irani-style cafés. Mondegar, or Mondy’s as Mumbaikars tend to call it, is, perhaps, the most popular one of the lot. Located in a flatiron building at the busy junction in Colaba, Mondy’s offers great continental breakfast at fairly affordable rates. Unlike most other Irani cafés, it also offers alcohol, so if you fancy a lager with your sausages and don’t want to pay through your nose, Mondegar is a great place to start your day.