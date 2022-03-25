IndiGo to soon induct A321 freight aircraft, resume international flights to pre-COVID destinations

Representative Image.

Private carrier IndiGo is expected to induct its first A321 freight aircraft, known for its high volume cargo storage, in around May this year, sources told CNBC TV18 on March 25.

The airline had, last year, initiated the conversion of four A321ceo into cargo planes. At the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, IndiGo and most of the other carriers were relying largely on cargo services for revenue.

The conversion of A321ceo into a freight aircraft, which IndiGo is expected to induct in May, is taking place in Singapore, the news channel reported.

Officials privy to the latest developments also told CNBC TV18 that IndiGo is expected to soon resume flights for all pre-COVID international destinations, except for China.

IndiGo's domestic demand is above pre-COVID levels, they added, but marked caution over the surging crude rates.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Notably, the oil prices pose a significant challenge for all airlines, as it could lead to higher fares. This, in turn, could adversely affect the post-pandemic recovery that is expected in the next couple of months.

On March 1, the rate of aviation turbine fuel was hiked by Rs 3,010.87 per kilolitre or 3.22 percent to Rs 93,530.66 per kl in Delhi. This was the fifth hike in ATF prices this year, and came against the backdrop of crude oil rising to a seven-year high.