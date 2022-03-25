English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsTravel

    IndiGo to soon induct A321 freight aircraft, resume international flights to pre-COVID destinations

    The conversion of A321ceo into a freight aircraft, which IndiGo is expected to induct in May, is taking place in Singapore, sources told CNBC TV18.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 25, 2022 / 04:05 PM IST
    Representative Image.

    Representative Image.

    Private carrier IndiGo is expected to induct its first A321 freight aircraft, known for its high volume cargo storage, in around May this year, sources told CNBC TV18 on March 25.

    The airline had, last year, initiated the conversion of four A321ceo into cargo planes. At the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, IndiGo and most of the other carriers were relying largely on cargo services for revenue.

    The conversion of A321ceo into a freight aircraft, which IndiGo is expected to induct in May, is taking place in Singapore, the news channel reported.

    Officials privy to the latest developments also told CNBC TV18 that IndiGo is expected to soon resume flights for all pre-COVID international destinations, except for China.

    IndiGo's domestic demand is above pre-COVID levels, they added, but marked caution over the surging crude rates.

    Close

    COVID-19 Vaccine

    Frequently Asked Questions

    View more
    How does a vaccine work?

    A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

    How many types of vaccines are there?

    There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

    What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

    Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

    View more
    Show

    Related stories

    Notably, the oil prices pose a significant challenge for all airlines, as it could lead to higher fares. This, in turn, could adversely affect the post-pandemic recovery that is expected in the next couple of months.

    On March 1, the rate of aviation turbine fuel was hiked by Rs 3,010.87 per kilolitre or 3.22 percent to Rs 93,530.66 per kl in Delhi. This was the fifth hike in ATF prices this year, and came against the backdrop of crude oil rising to a seven-year high.

    Despite the surge in ATF rate, the stocks of carriers like IndiGo and SpiceJet received a boost earlier this month, on account of the government's decision to uplift the ban on scheduled international flights. The shares of Interglobe Aviation, IndiGo's parent firm, had climbed by 8 percent on March 9, a day after the landmark announcement.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #A321 freight aircraft #aviation sector #Covid-19 #IndiGo #International flights
    first published: Mar 25, 2022 04:05 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.