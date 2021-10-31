IndiGo starts 6 flights connecting Indore to 3 states

To enhance air connectivity in central India, IndiGo airlines has launched six new daily domestic flights that will connect Indore, in Madhya Pradesh to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh), Jodhpur in Rajasthan) and Surat in Gujarat.

With coronavirus infections ebbing and the government removing the flight capacity cap, domestic carriers have been adding new routes and more flights to make the most of the pent-up demand as well as the festival season that typically sees more travel.

“In line with its vision to strengthen regional connectivity, leading domestic carrier IndiGo has commenced its new direct flights from Indore to Prayagraj, Jodhpur, and Surat, effective October 31, 2021,” India's largest domestic carrier said in a statement.

Also read: Looks like we are finally emerging out of COVID crisis: IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta

The new routes were inaugurated on October 31 with lamp lighting at the Indore airport. Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia attended the event virtually along with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other dignitaries.

“Direct connectivity from Indore, the largest city in Madhya Pradesh, to the political, tourist and business centres of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, will cater to the regional travel demand while promoting trade, tourism, and mobility. We are committed to providing an affordable, on-time, safe and hassle-free travel experience, onboard our lean clean flying machine,” Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said.

Also read: IndiGo partners with Kotak Mahindra Bank to launch Ka-ching credit card

IndiGo operates 604 weekly flights from Madhya Pradesh, including connections from cities like Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior.