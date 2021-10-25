MARKET NEWS

IndiGo partners with Kotak Mahindra Bank to launch Ka-ching credit card

Available in two variants, 6E Rewards and 6E Rewards XL, the new Ka-ching credit cards will provide varied benefits to card-holders both on domestic and international travel.

Moneycontrol News
October 25, 2021 / 06:22 PM IST
Representative image (Source: Shutterstock)

Kotak Mahindra Bank (KMBL) and IndiGo airlines announced on October 25 that they have partnered to launch a co-branded credit card called Ka-ching under IndiGo’s 6E rewards programme. The credit card will be launched in November 2021 and provide exclusive travel benefits to members.

Available in two variants, 6E Rewards, and 6E Rewards XL, the new Ka-ching credit cards will provide varied benefits to card-holders both on domestic and international travel. Flyers will be able to earn additional 6E rewards on dining, shopping, transport, medical bills, utilities, fuel, and other major categories with feature partners of the 6E rewards programme.

It will also let customers get accelerated 6E Rewards on their spends and redeem these points for airline tickets anytime with no blackout dates on redemptions. Furthermore, customers will have access to other special benefits on IndiGo including complimentary air tickets, discounted convenience fees, priority check-in, choice of seats, and a complimentary meal.

Speaking about the new credit card launch, William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said: “We are excited to indulge our customers with 6E Rewards on flight bookings, dining, entertainment, and other spends that can be redeemed for IndiGo flight tickets and on other products and categories with our commitment to provide a great engagement to our members.”

Ambuj Chandna, President, Consumer Assets, Kotak Mahindra Bank, said: “Travel is a category that is growing in importance with customers placing a higher value on air travel-related rewards. The Ka-ching card will offer a rewarding experience to all – whether flying for leisure, business, or any other purpose. Customers can accumulate 6E Rewards on all types of spends including travel and these can be redeemed at IndiGo against flights and other benefits…”

