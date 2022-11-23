IndiGo launches 19 new connecting flights to Europe under codeshare pact with Turkish Airlines

live bse live

Indian private carrier IndiGo on November 23 launched 19 new connecting flights to Europe, under a codeshare agreement with Turkish Airlines.

Under the codeshare pact - which allows two different carriers to market the same flight under their identification codes - IndiGo would be launching connecting flights to Portugal and Switzerland.

The flights, which would be originating from India, will connect the Portugal's Lisbon and Porto, and Switzerland's Basel and Geneva, via the Turkish city of Istanbul.

"These new routes and frequencies, effective from November 23, 2022, will offer new options and more capacity for customers exploring travel between India and Europe in the upcoming holiday season," IndiGo said in a release.

Vinay Malhotra, the airline's head of global sales, said a "huge demand" for travel from India to Turkey, Switzerland, and Portugal has been witnessed.

"Keeping the customer demand in mind, we now offer 19 connecting flights through Istanbul to destinations like Geneva, Lisbon, Porto, and Basel. This will not only enhance international connectivity but also add capacity on these routes and make travel more affordable," he added.