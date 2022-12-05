IndiGo announces 32 new connecting flights between India and Europe

IndiGo has introduced 32 connecting flights to Milan, Rome and Venice in Italy and to Manchester and Birmingham in the UK to enhance connectivity between India and Europe, India's biggest airline said on December 5.

The new routes will be effective December 7 onwards, through the airline's codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines.

“We are extremely pleased to add more capacity between India and Europe during this holiday season, given the high demand for international travel ... these new routes will not only strengthen international connectivity but also enhance affordability for travel to Europe," said Vinay Malhotra, head of global sales at IndiGo.

"We will continue to strive to stay true to our promise of affordable fares, on-time performance, courteous and hassle-free service."

The new flights will cater to travellers' affordable flying options and further bolster international connectivity, IndiGo said.