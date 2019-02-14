Indians traveling to Thailand can now avail e-visa on arrival

Indians travelling to Thailand have reasons to cheer as they can now avail e-Visa on arrival. Over 1.5 million Indians who travel to Thailand every year will benefit from this service.

The new e-Visa On Arrival (eVOA) service will enable a faster, more convenient arrival into Thailand not only for travelers from India but 20 other countries. The service has become available for applicants from February 14.

Other countries where eVOA service is available include Andora, Bulgaria, Bhutan, China, Cyprus, Ethiopia, Fiji, India, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Maldives, Malta, Mauritius, Papua New Guinea, Romania, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.

There are dedicated counters at Thailand airports — Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueng, Phuket and Chiang Mai — for faster immigration clearance.

The service also includes Express eVOA which will attract an additional fee. Eligible travelers can get their eVOA decision within 24 hours for any short-notice travel requirements.

The move is part of the Thailand government’s initiative to promote tourism in the country.

“I am confident that the Thailand eVOA service will further enhance ease of travel to Thailand, and thereby facilitate increase in travel and tourism to the country,” said Zubin Karkaria, CEO, VFS Global Group.

The Thailand government partnered with VFS Global, an outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions worldwide, to launch the eVisa On Arrival service.

With the new eVOA service, travelers can avoid long queues, eliminate the need to fill up application forms on arrival and arrange for paper documentation or local currency, which travelers find challenging after a long flight.

"‌With the eVOA service, we offer a new-age digital solution to enhance the overall experience for the modern-day traveler who seeks to visit Thailand from 21 countries across the globe,” said Pol. Lt. Gen. Surachate HAKPARN, Commissioner of Immigration Bureau.

He added that their aim is to effectively meet the objective of increasing tourism to the country through this solution, especially taking into consideration the all-important security aspect that allows pre-check of travelers ahead of their arrival, as it offers time to the Immigration Bureau for effective assessment.

In three simple steps, travelers can apply for eVisa On Arrival service:

> Visit thailandevoa.vfsevisa.com

> Fill a simple visa application, upload documents & pay online

> Get an e-visa on arrival on your email between 24 - 72 hours.